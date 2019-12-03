Ulster speedster Sexton included as Eddy names exciting Ireland squads for Dubai Invitational

Anthony Eddy with his Ireland side. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

ANTHONY EDDY HAS named his 12-player Ireland men’s and women’s Sevens development squads for this week’s Dubai Invitational Tournament.

The two squads, full of rising and exciting talent, leave Dublin this morning to link up with the Ireland men’s and women’s Sevens sides in Dubai already. Those teams were named last week for the first combined event of the 2019/20 World Series, and they are finalising their preparations in the United Arab Emirates.

Ulster flyer Aaron Sexton and Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Liam Turner, Iwan Hughes and Rob Russell are among those included in the men’s development squad.

Sexton in action for Ireland Under18 Clubs & Schools in 2017. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Graham Curtis, also from the northern province, Connacht’s Hugh Lane and Leinster duo Paddy Patterson and Max O’Reilly are also selected for the three-day tournament.

Ireland XV international Enya Breen — who scored a try for Adam Griggs’ side in their recent gut-wrenching November Test loss to Wales — and IQ Rugby duo Grace Moore and Sonvena Scott are among those on the plane for the women’s contingent.

Anna McGann, Lucinda Kinghan and Dorothy Wall, who have all earned Sevens caps before, are also selected — and hoping to impress IRFU director of women’s and Sevens rugby Eddy and women’s head coach Stan McDowell in Dubai, ahead of the third World Series leg in Capetown next week.

Enya Breen scoring her try against Wales. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“The International Invitational Tournament is always a good competition as many Unions have their national development teams represented,” Eddy said.

It is a great opportunity for the players to be exposed to the quality competition and put their hand up for further representation with the World Series squads.

“Both squads have prepared well and will be looking for a good performance over the three days.”

The men’s development panel kick off against France on Thursday afternoon, while it’s Japan up first for the women.

Full details below…

Ireland men’s development squad for Dubai invitational 7s

Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster)

Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Max O’Reilly (DUFC/Leinster)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Old Wesley)

Graham Curtis (Malone/Ulster)

Liam Turner (DUFC/Leinster)

Paddy Patterson (UCD/Leinster)

Duran Krummeck (Irish Sevens)

Eanna Madden (Seapoint)

Ronan Kapi (IQ Rugby)

Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

Hugh Lane (Galwegians/Connacht).

Ireland women’s development squad for Dubai invitational 7s

Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucinda Kinghan (DCU/Ulster)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Leinster)

Grace Moore (IQ Rugby)

Anna McGann (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Lucy Turkington (Dungannon/Ulster)

Leah Reilly (DCU/Leinster)

Soneva Scott (IQ Rugby)

Laura Sheehan (UL/Munster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/Munster).

Dubai Tournament match schedule

Thursday, 5 December

Ireland Men’s Development v France Development, 1pm local time/9am Irish time

Ireland Men’s Development v Samurai Zastava, 3.20pm local time/11.20am Irish time

Ireland Women’s Development v Japan Development, 3.40pm local time/11.40am Irish time.

Friday, 6 December 6

Ireland Women’s Development v Russia, 2.20pm local time/10.20am Irish time

Ireland Women’s Development v Phoenix Rugby 7s, 5.20pm local time/1.20pm Irish time.

Saturday, 7 December 7

Men’s and Women’s Play-Offs & Finals, TBC.

