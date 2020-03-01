Ireland Sevens dumped out at quarter-finals by Australia

IRELAND SUFFERED A disappointing 36-0 quarter finals loss to Australia in the Men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles.

Anthony Eddy’s men had reached the stage on the back of a thrilling 19-19 draw with South Africa.

However, later in the day, they recovered from the disappointment of losing to the Aussies by earning an impressive 26-7 victory over England in the fifth-place play-off semi-final.

Jordan Conroy scored two of the tries, while Terry Kennedy and Adam Leavy also got their names on the scoresheet.

Ireland next face USA in the fifth-place play-off final, which is due to begin at 11.31pm Irish time.

