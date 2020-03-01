This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland Sevens dumped out at quarter-finals by Australia

They did manage to beat England later in the day, however.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 10:16 PM
41 minutes ago 1,978 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5028995
Ireland's Jordan Conroy (file pic).
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Ireland's Jordan Conroy (file pic).
Ireland's Jordan Conroy (file pic).
Image: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

IRELAND SUFFERED A disappointing 36-0 quarter finals loss to Australia in the Men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles.

Anthony Eddy’s men had reached the stage on the back of a thrilling 19-19 draw with South Africa.

However, later in the day, they recovered from the disappointment of losing to the Aussies by earning an impressive 26-7 victory over England in the fifth-place play-off semi-final.

Jordan Conroy scored two of the tries, while Terry Kennedy and Adam Leavy also got their names on the scoresheet.

Ireland next face USA in the fifth-place play-off final, which is due to begin at 11.31pm Irish time.

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie