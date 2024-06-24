Ireland learn Olympic Rugby Sevens fate as difficult pools confirmed

IRELAND HAVE LEARNED their Olympic Rugby Sevens fate, with the pools confirmed for this summer’s Games in Paris.

The men’s team will compete in Pool A alongside top seed New Zealand, repechage winners South Africa, Japan, while the women will also meet South Africa, along with 2016 Olympic and SVNS 2024 Grand Final champions Australia and Great Britain, in Pool B.

It’s a case of difficult draws for James Topping and Allan Temple-Jones’ sides.

The 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams were allocated to three pools of four teams based on their rankings owing to performances over the last two years of the HSBC SVNS Series, Challenger Series and other World Rugby-sanctioned tournaments.

Hosts France face two-time Olympic gold medallists Fiji, USA and Uruguay in the men’s competition — and USA, Japan and Brazil in the women’s.

The remaining pools are Argentina, Australia, Samoa and Kenya (men’s) and champions New Zealand, Fiji, Canada and China (women’s).

Rugby Sevens will kick-off the 2024 Olympic Games on 24 July at Stade de France, two days before the opening ceremony.

Sevens runs from 24 to 30 July, with the men’s competition taking place on 24, 25 and 27 July and the women’s from 28 to 30 July.

Men’s Rugby Sevens

Pool A

New Zealand

Ireland

South Africa

Japan

Pool B

Argentina

Australia

Samoa

Kenya

Pool C

Fiji

France

USA

Uruguay

Women’s Rugby Sevens

Pool A

New Zealand

Fiji

Canada

China

Pool B

Australia

Ireland

Great Britain

South Africa

Pool C

France

USA

Japan

Brazil

