Ireland send out statement as they fire 11 past Singapore for three wins from three

Ireland 11
Singapore 0
THREE WINS FROM three at the FIH Final Series, Ireland marched into the semi-finals in style today, putting Singapore to the sword with a 11-0 win at Banbridge.
7-0 by half time, the Green Army flexed their muscle in front of a large crowd with nine different players getting on the scoresheet throughout.
Roisin Upton and Katie Mullan scored a brace each, while goals from Megan Frazer, Gillian Pinder, Sarah Hawkshaw, Lena Tice, Hannah Matthews, Anna O’Flanagan and Zoe Wilson saw them safely to the top of Pool A and into the last four at the Olympic qualifying tournament.
After beating Malaysia 2-1 on Saturday in a rather unconvincing performance, Gareth Grundie’s side found their feet against Czech Republic the following day, running out 8-1 winners.
The 2018 World Cup silver medalists were clinical — and relentless — yet again today as they cut loose and hit double digits with their goal returns.
Wilson’s effort with two seconds to go put the icing on the cake, with Ireland now one win away from landing a guaranteed shot at Tokyo 2020 qualification.
With a maximum nine points from their opening three fixtures, they now power into this weekend’s semi-finals.
The top two teams from each FIH Series Finals progress through to a two-legged qualifier tie in November. The winner of that on an aggregate score will book their place at the 2020 Games.
