Ireland send out statement as they fire 11 past Singapore for three wins from three

Ireland 11

Singapore 0

THREE WINS FROM three at the FIH Final Series, Ireland marched into the semi-finals in style today, putting Singapore to the sword with a 11-0 win at Banbridge.

7-0 by half time, the Green Army flexed their muscle in front of a large crowd with nine different players getting on the scoresheet throughout.

Roisin Upton and Katie Mullan scored a brace each, while goals from Megan Frazer, Gillian Pinder, Sarah Hawkshaw, Lena Tice, Hannah Matthews, Anna O’Flanagan and Zoe Wilson saw them safely to the top of Pool A and into the last four at the Olympic qualifying tournament.

After beating Malaysia 2-1 on Saturday in a rather unconvincing performance, Gareth Grundie’s side found their feet against Czech Republic the following day, running out 8-1 winners.

The 2018 World Cup silver medalists were clinical — and relentless — yet again today as they cut loose and hit double digits with their goal returns.

The home crowd at Banbridge. Source: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

Wilson’s effort with two seconds to go put the icing on the cake, with Ireland now one win away from landing a guaranteed shot at Tokyo 2020 qualification.

With a maximum nine points from their opening three fixtures, they now power into this weekend’s semi-finals.

The top two teams from each FIH Series Finals progress through to a two-legged qualifier tie in November. The winner of that on an aggregate score will book their place at the 2020 Games.

Source: Irish Hockey Twitter.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!