BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 21 September 2020
Advertisement

Griggs' Ireland set for Six Nations return next month as postponed fixture details confirmed

A massive end to 2020 lies ahead.

By Emma Duffy Monday 21 Sep 2020, 2:30 PM
40 minutes ago 375 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5211006
Adam Griggs with his Ireland players.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Adam Griggs with his Ireland players.
Adam Griggs with his Ireland players.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN WILL return to Six Nations action next month following the Covid-19-enforced layoff.

Women’s Six Nations announced details for the postponed fixtures this afternoon, with the six remaining matches set to take place in October, November and December.

Adam Griggs’ Ireland will face Italy on 25 October in Energia Park, Donnybrook [KO 1pm], before travelling to face France on 1 November [KO 1.30pm, Irish time].

Griggs’ much-improved side opened the campaign with two brilliant home wins against Scotland and Wales before falling to all-conquering England just before the coronavirus shutdown.

Ireland are now facing into a busy end-of-2020, with the Rugby World Cup [RWC] 2021 European Qualifiers slated in for the weekends of 5, 12 and 19 December. 

The full programme of newly-confirmed remaining Six Nations fixtures are below, with Ben Morel, CEO Six Nations, stating:

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Despite the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, we have been at all times absolutely determined to conclude this year’s Six Nations Women’s Championship.

“While we will remain vigilant in the current fast changing environment, we are nonetheless delighted to announce this schedule today. We are really looking to some exciting rugby and fantastic matches in the weeks’ ahead. I want to thank all involved in making this possible from the players, unions staff to our commercial partners.”

unnamed (1) Source: Women's Six Nations.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie