Griggs' Ireland set for Six Nations return next month as postponed fixture details confirmed

IRELAND WOMEN WILL return to Six Nations action next month following the Covid-19-enforced layoff.

Women’s Six Nations announced details for the postponed fixtures this afternoon, with the six remaining matches set to take place in October, November and December.

Adam Griggs’ Ireland will face Italy on 25 October in Energia Park, Donnybrook [KO 1pm], before travelling to face France on 1 November [KO 1.30pm, Irish time].

Griggs’ much-improved side opened the campaign with two brilliant home wins against Scotland and Wales before falling to all-conquering England just before the coronavirus shutdown.

Ireland are now facing into a busy end-of-2020, with the Rugby World Cup [RWC] 2021 European Qualifiers slated in for the weekends of 5, 12 and 19 December.

The full programme of newly-confirmed remaining Six Nations fixtures are below, with Ben Morel, CEO Six Nations, stating:

“Despite the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, we have been at all times absolutely determined to conclude this year’s Six Nations Women’s Championship.

“While we will remain vigilant in the current fast changing environment, we are nonetheless delighted to announce this schedule today. We are really looking to some exciting rugby and fantastic matches in the weeks’ ahead. I want to thank all involved in making this possible from the players, unions staff to our commercial partners.”

Source: Women's Six Nations.

