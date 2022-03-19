Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 19 March 2022
Advertisement

Ireland have to settle for second as France claim glorious Grand Slam

France have won their first title since 2010 after beating England in Paris.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 19 Mar 2022, 10:34 PM
1 hour ago 10,377 Views 26 Comments
https://the42.ie/5715810
France are Grand Slam champions.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
France are Grand Slam champions.
France are Grand Slam champions.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

Updated 23 minutes ago

FRANCE HAVE CLAIMED the Grand Slam in Paris, beating England 25-13 to ensure that Andy Farrell’s Ireland finish the Six Nations in second place.

Ireland had earlier secured the Triple Crown by beating Scotland in Dublin and they needed England to do them a favour at Stade de France in order to clinch the championship title.

However, France had enough quality to overcome Eddie Jones’ side in Paris to seal their Grand Slam.

Talismanic centre Gaël Fickou scored an early try to put France in front but England battled their way into the game and drew back to within five points in the second half after Freddie Steward scored a try.

France pulled clear again heading into the final quarter, though, with captain Antoine Dupont darting away for the crucial try.

It’s Les Bleus‘ first Six Nations title since 2010 when they also won the Grand Slam.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

france-celebrate-winning-the-guinness-six-nations Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

This success tees Fabien Galthié’s side up perfectly for next year’s home World Cup.

France led 18-6 at half-time after a dominant opening 40 minutes that featured tries from outside centre Gael Fickou and blindside flanker Francois Cros.England hit back early in the second half thanks to Freddie Steward’s converted try before France captain Antoine Dupont’s superb score in the 61st minute took his side to the brink of glory.

Defeat for a gutsy but outclassed England meant that for the third time in five years they had lost three matches in a single Six Nations.

England arrived in Paris following a record 32-15 home defeat by Ireland — a match they played mainly with 14 men after lock Charlie Ewels was sent off after just 82 seconds.

Eddie Jones rang the changes, the England coach calling up full-back George Furbank, veteran scrum-half Ben Youngs, flanker Sam Underhil, lock Nick Isiekwe and prop Will Stuart.

France, by contrast, were a far more settled side with the return of Damian Penaud from a bout of coronavirus the only change to the starting XV that saw off Wales 13-9 in Cardiff last weekend.

A spectacular sight, with the Stade de France floodlights dimmed amid a firework display, greeted the players as they took the field to huge cheers of ‘Allez Les Bleus’ from the massed ranks of France fans.

france-celebrate-winning-the-grand-slam Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

Penaud made an early impact with a sharp pass during a swift backline move only for Fickou to knock-on.

But France went ahead in the eighth minute when powerhouse prop Uini Atonio won a scrum penalty, with full-back Melvyn Jaminet on target from 38 metres.

And seven minutes later they scored the game’s first try.

Penaud’s clever inside pass allowed rampaging centre Jonathan Danty to make ground into England’s 22.

The ball was worked left to left wing Gabin Villiere. England held him up, but in doing so left themselves short of defenders on the opposite side.

France worked the ball quickly across field and although fly-half Romain Ntamack’s long cut out pass bounced in front of Fickou, the centre gathered the ball safely and went in at the right corner.

England stayed in touch thanks through two penalties from Marcus Smith, with France now 11-6 ahead.

Jaminet was just off target with the conversion before England opened their account with fly-half Marcus Smith’s penalty.

Meanwhile a France defence organised by specialist coach Shaun Edwards, previously with Wales, held firm and Les Bleus cashed in on that good work with a try on the stroke of half-time.

England prop Ellis Genge produced a superb try-saving tackle on Ntamack but France had the momentum and blindside flanker Cros forced his way over.

Jaminet landed the tough conversion and France led by 12 points at the break.

England, however, hit back with a sweeping move as Steward, their new right wing crossed for a try, which with Smith’s conversion, that reduced France’s lead to 18-13.

A revitalised England launched wave after wave of attacks before the outstanding Fickou won a key turnover penalty to relieve the mounting pressure.

The match was still in the balance when Dupont struck.

The reigning world player of the year had had a relatively quiet game but seized his moment to crown a slick move featuring forwards and backs.

France lock Cameron Woki surged into England’s 22 before Penaud cut in from the wing. No 8 Gregory Alldritt kept the move going and his pass found Dupont.

Taking the ball at pace, the diminutive scrum-half brushed off England hooker Jamie George’s tackle before scoring a try which, with Jaminet’s conversion, put France a decisive two scores in front.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie