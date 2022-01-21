Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 21 January 2022
Advertisement

'It absolutely matters' - Hopes rise for full houses at Ireland's Six Nations games

NPHET’s latest advice to the government could result in a major financial boost for the IRFU.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 21 Jan 2022, 6:15 AM
49 minutes ago 423 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5660548
Ireland's Jack Conan at the Aviva Stadium in November.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Ireland's Jack Conan at the Aviva Stadium in November.
Ireland's Jack Conan at the Aviva Stadium in November.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

THERE WERE RECENT fears about only small crowds being allowed into Six Nations games but things are looking far better two weeks out from the start of the championship.

With NPHET advising the Cabinet that it supports almost all of the current Covid-19 restrictions being removed, there is now strong hope that Ireland will be able to welcome a full house to the Aviva Stadium for their Six Nations opener against Wales on Saturday 5 February.

With crowd restrictions also lifting in Scotland, Wales, and France, it may be that none of the competing nations will have to deal with limited attendances for the much-anticipated 2022 championship.

The prospect comes as a major financial boost to the IRFU and its fellow Six Nations unions, all of whom are so reliant on matchday revenue to stay afloat.

And for Andy Farrell and his players, who got a taste of big crowds last November, it will come as a huge relief as they target Ireland’s first Six Nations title since 2018.

Speaking earlier this week before last night’s news of the latest NPHET advice to the government, Ireland and Leinster back row Jack Conan underlined just how much full crowds mean to the players.

“It absolutely matters,” said Conan. “It’s one of the best things about playing rugby, to have the support of friends and family there.

“It’s one of the big reasons why you play, to give the people that are closest to you, the people that you love, the people that support you when times are bad and when times are good, to give them that big day out.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“They can come to the RDS and they can see you play and you can win in front of them. It means the world and it’s one of the reasons why everyone plays rugby really. Please God we’ll be able to get people back to the RDS and back to the Aviva in the coming weeks.

 “Obviously other countries have made that decision already and it would be great to play away and have people in stadiums, and hopefully we can follow suit and have as many people there because that extra volume, that extra noise, the atmosphere, it just makes those days extra special.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie