FAI chief Quinn doubts whether Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia will take place at all

NIALL QUINN HAS expressed his doubts about whether Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off away to Slovakia later this month will now take place at all.

The FAI interim deputy chief executive says he “wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other” on the fixture being fulfilled as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to escalate.

The Slovak FA yesterday announced that the 26 March tie in Bratislava would be held behind closed doors over fears of the spread of the virus.

And with a host of Slovakia’s team also not able to play due to a travel ban in Italy, where they play their club football, Quinn admitted to Virgin Media Sport about his worries.

“We are as we were with Slovakia, it may change. Right now, our travelling party will be very small. Only the team and those who affect the team will travel.

The FAI's Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn provides an update on the coronavirus' impact on Irish football.



▪️ The impact it may have on LOI.

▪️ Financial assistance to LOI clubs.

▪️ The Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia.

▪️ The threat to #Euro2020. #FAI #LOI #VMSport pic.twitter.com/wHmHJPqlxo — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 11, 2020

“Again, we’ll take orders, whether Uefa come up with something different at that time or indeed our own government might be wary of us travelling.

“It’s a very difficult time and one we’re putting contingency plans in place for and hopefully we will be ready and have some form of defence.

“What we can say is that practically this [Slovakia fixture] looks very difficult at this time but we must plough ahead now and Mick [McCarthy] must have his mindset that his team are travelling.

“It could change, I wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other but this problem seems to be escalating and we have to do the right thing and be ready if we have to alter things significantly.”

On rumours of Euro 2020 possibly being pushed back by 12 months, Quinn added: “I’ve heard the same whispers as you. There’s been nothing official at all, people are looking at different strategies if the Euros are postponed for 12 months.

“Uefa have not steered us one way or the other, what’s important is that we get what we do in March right.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!