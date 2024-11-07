Coleman and Duffy back in Ireland squad, Doherty still out

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman returns to Heimir Hallgrimsson’s squad for next week’s Nations League games against Finland and Ireland, with Shane Duffy also back in the frame.

Coleman missed last month’s games against Finland and Greece through injury, while Duffy’s impressive recent form for Norwich City has been rewarded.

There is still no place for Matt Doherty in the squad, while Robbie Brady and Andrew Omobamidele are both out.

Stoke City striker Tom Cannon comes back into the squad, while midfielder Andy Moran secures a promotion after excelling for the U21 side.

Luton Town defender Mark McGuinness retains his place in the squad after having had to miss both of last month’s games through injury.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Jack Taylor, and Will Smallbone are all marked injured.

Ireland host Finland on Thursday 14 November at the Aviva Stadium, bfeore travelling to Wembley to play England on Sunday 17 November.

Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers:

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders:

Seamus Coleman (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Midfielders:

Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andy Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion).

Forwards:

Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tom Cannon (Stoke City, on loan from Leicester City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).