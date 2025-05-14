Clare's Aidan McCarthy clarifies that he was 'ready, willing and able to line out against Tipp'

CLARE’S ALL-IRELAND-WINNING INSIDE forward Aidan McCarthy has clarified that he did not “walk off” his county’s senior hurling panel and that he was available for selection ahead of Saturday’s defeat to Tipperary.

Unusually, McCarthy didn’t feature in Brian Lohan’s 26-man panel for the game at Cusack Park, nor did he travel with his inter-county teammates to Ennis.

The 25-year-old instead lined out for his club, Inagh-Kilnamona, in a league win over St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield earlier on Saturday.

Aidan McCarthy in action for Inagh-Kilnamona against Ciaran O’Driscoll of St Joseph’s Doora Barefield in round 6 of the Clare Cup Division 1A. After 25 minutes it’s @StJosephsDBGAA 0-7 @inagh_kilnamona 0-9. Photographs by @eugemccafferty. pic.twitter.com/j0OlNLfNj2 — The Clare Champion (@ClareChampion) May 10, 2025

Brian Lohan wasn’t asked about McCarthy’s absence from the Clare panel when speaking to media after his side’s 4-18 to 2-21 defeat to Tipp.

But McCarthy himself has today said that he had been “willing, ready and able” to line out against The Premier had he been selected for the Munster championship clash.

“Just to clarify and confirm”, McCarthy posted online, “I did not walk off the Clare senior hurling panel.

“I was willing, ready and able to line out for my county against Tipperary on Saturday evening if selected.”

The forward had a tough outing in Clare’s defeat to Waterford in Round 2 of Munster, producing four wides – three of them from frees — before being hooked by Lohan, scoreless, on 47 minutes.

However, McCarthy previously contributed 1-7 (1-1 from play) to The Banner’s comeback draw against Cork in the provincial curtain-raiser.

He also scored 1-7 against Cork in last year’s All-Ireland final.