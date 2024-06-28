Advertisement
Rassie Erasmus. Alamy Stock Photo
bok chat

'We are in the right frame of mind for the challenge against the world’s No 2 ranked team'

Rassie Erasmus sends Ireland reminder of place in pecking order ahead of tour of South Africa.
2.05pm, 28 Jun 2024
RASSIE ERASMUS MADE sure to remind Ireland of their place in rugby’s pecking order ahead of the first Test of their two-game tour to South Africa.

The Springboks head coach confirmed that he will name his starting XV on Tuesday for the first meeting at Loftus Versfeld next Saturday.

South Africa had a flight delay from London ahead of a training camp in Pretoria this week and his players will now spend some downtime with family before reconvening on Sunday as preparations then ramp up.

“I must give credit to our head of high performance and operations team for their hard work to ensure that the week functioned as smoothly as possible despite arriving a day later than expected,” said Erasmus.

“I believe we are in the right frame of mind for the challenge ahead against the world’s No 2 ranked team.

“We had a chance this week to analyse what we did well against Wales and the areas we need to put more emphasis on going into the Ireland Tests, and we were delighted with the professional manner in which the players made the mind-set switch.”

Erasmus said there is “huge excitement in the group for the challenge ahead” and reckons the resounding 52-16 victory over Wales earlier this month has them primed for Andy Farrell’s men.

“Everyone knows that a big step-up is required next week, but we are pleased with the momentum we built up by defeating Wales and getting international game time under the belt.

“Obviously with new members on our coaching staff, the overseas-based players and new recruits will have some work to do to ensure the entire group is fully aligned in terms of our new structures, but this week served as a good start in that process.”

