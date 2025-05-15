Munster unchanged for pivotal clash with Benetton in Cork

MUNSTER HAVE NAMED the same matchday 23 that beat Ulster last week for Friday night’s pivotal URC final-round meeting with Benetton at Virgin Media Park (7:35pm, TG4/Premier Sports).

Craig Casey will make his 100th appearance for the province, with Jean Kleyn earning his 150th Munster cap.

Tom Farrell will continue his record of starting every game for Munster this season, making his 25th consecutive appearance in the province’s midfield.

Your Munster team for tomorrow's huge clash at Virgin Media Park 🙌



1⃣5⃣0⃣th appearance for Jean Kleyn



1⃣0⃣0⃣th appearance for Craig Casey



🚫 No changes to squad that beat Ulster#SUAF 🔴 | #MUNvBEN — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) May 15, 2025

Benetton, who are level on points with Munster but sit a place above them in the table in seventh, have also named an unchanged starting side from their 33-7 victory over Glasgow last weekend.

Hooker Bautista Bernasconi takes the place of Augustín Creevy on the bench, while Tomas Albornoz also returns to Marco Bortolami’s 23 in place of Leonardo Marin.

Advertisement

Former Munster centre Malakai Fekitoa is one of three backs on the Italians’ bench.

Both sides need to win to seal a URC play-off berth and Champions Cup rugby for next season.

Benetton’s last victory on Irish soil came against Leinster at the RDS in April 2018. They haven’t beaten Munster in their last 15 encounters, albeit the most recent meeting between the sides was a 13-13 draw at the Monigo in October 2023.

Munster were unbeaten in their last 10 competitive games at Virgin Media Park before a poor defeat to Edinburgh in February. The southern province have won just two of their last six URC games, away to Connacht in Round 14 and at home to Ulster last weekend.

Munster

15. Thaakir Abrahams

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Michael Milne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne (C)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Tom Ahern

21. Conor Murray

22. Seán O’Brien

23. Alex Kendellen

Benetton

15. Rhyno Smith

14. Ignacio Mendy

13. Tommaso Menoncello

12. Ignacio Brex

11. Paolo Odogwu

10. Jacob Umaga

9. Alessandro Garbisi

1. Thomas Gallo

2. Siua Maile

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Scott Scrafton

5. Federico Ruzza (C)

6. Riccardo Favretto

7. Manuel Zuliani

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Bautista Bernasconi

17. Mirco Spagnolo

18. Giosué Zilocchi

19. Niccolò Cannone

20. Sebastian Negri

21. Nicolò Casilio

22. Tomas Albornoz

23. Malakai Fekitoa

Referee: Mike Adamson (SCO)