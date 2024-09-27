South Africa too strong for Ireland in Abu Dhabi

IRELAND MEN FELL to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa Men in Abu Dhabi on Friday night as Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks powered their side to victory.

Chasing 172 to win, Rickelton led the way with 76 from 48, ably supported by opening partner Hendricks (51), en route to South Africa claiming the spoils with 14 balls to spare.

Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markam called correctly and put Ireland into bat at the toss, with Ireland skipper Paul Stirling joined in the middle by Ross Adair, playing his ninth T20I in the absence of Lorcan Tucker.

Adair climbed into Lizaad Williams’ first over, hitting two fours and a six to give Ireland a bright start. His lively innings came to an end with the final ball of the second over, departing for 18 from 10 deliveries.

Advertisement

Stirling (2) fell two balls later, his wicket bringing Curtis Campher to the crease having been handed a 100th cap for Ireland across all formats earlier in the day.

Campher looked in the mood to celebrate, combining with Harry Tector to lead Ireland to 63-2 at the end of the six-over Powerplay.

Tector (16) departed soon after, but Neil Rock picked up the baton, making 37 from 28 balls in a partnership worth 59 for the fourth wicket alongside Campher.

Campher came up just one run short of marking his milestone with a fourth T20I half century, but his innings of 49 off 36 was the bedrock of Ireland’s 171-8 from their 20 overs.

Unfortunately for Ireland, South Africa’s opening pair attacked the bowling, putting on 136 for the first wicket.

Craig Young did eventually account for Hendricks, and Mark Adair had Rickelton caught by Campher but the damage had already been done.

The second T20I of the series, which Ireland are hosting in the UAE, takes place at the same venue on Sunday night.

MATCH SUMMARY:

Ireland 171-8 (20 overs; C Campher 49, N Rock 37; P Kruger 4-27)

South Africa 174-2 (17.4 overs; R Rickelton 76, R Hendricks 51; C Young 1-25, M Adair 1-31)

South Africa won by eight-wickets