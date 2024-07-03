Ireland set to hand 22-year-old Osborne big chance against Boks

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell could spring a major selection surprise for Saturday’s first Test against the Springboks, with 22-year-old Leinster back Jamie Osborne in line for his debut.

Osborne played mainly in midfield for his province this season but looks set to start at fullback for Ireland against South Africa in Pretoria.

The Naas man has played at number 15 for Leinster and previously shone in that position for the Ireland U20s, although his most recent start there was in November 2022. With first-choice fullback Hugo Keenan missing this tour due to Ireland 7s duty, Osborne could get the nod to start.

It would be the latest step in Osborne’s impressive rise. He did not come through the Irish schools rugby system like most of the Ireland squad, having played for Naas RFC right up the age grades into senior rugby in the All-Ireland League.

Osborne is also a product of the Leinster and Ireland Youths system and his upward trajectory has been a great point of pride in those circles.

He was first involved with Ireland in 2021 when Farrell brought him in as a development player. Osborne played for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A in 2022, then was part of the full Six Nations squad in 2023, impressing Farrell and the senior players in training.

Osborne missed this year’s Six Nations, during which he almost certainly would have made his debut, but had a strong finish to the season in midfield for Leinster, with Jimmy O’Brien at fullback after Keenan’s departure for the Ireland 7s set-up.

Now, Farrell is set to back Osborne on the big occasion of this Saturday’s clash with the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld.

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus has predicted that O’Brien will be at fullback for Ireland, so Farrell picking Osborne would clearly be a surprise to the South Africans.

The Ireland boss will confirm his matchday 23 tomorrow afternoon, with Munster man Craig Casey thought to be firmly in contention to start at scrum-half with Jamison Gibson-Park missing through injury. Conor Murray is the more experienced option and both Munster scrum-halves will have a big part to play.

The midfield will have been difficult for Farrell to pick, with Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, and Stuart McCloskey all available.

Farrell will also confirm tomorrow whether he has gone for a 6/2 or 5/3 bench, although the latter is perhaps more likely given that usual impact replacement Jack Conan is not part of this tour due to personal reasons. A 5/3 split would also allow Farrell to include another of his top-class centres in the matchday squad.

Farrell is expected to stick with the usual front row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong, while lineout leader Tadhg Beirne and Joe McCarthy are the incumbents in the second row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris have a good balance in the back row, Jack Crowley is the main man at out-half, and wing pair James Lowe and Calvin Nash are in line to resume their good form from the Six Nations.