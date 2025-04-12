IABA votes to become affiliated with World Boxing

THE IRISH Athletic Boxing Association has voted to become affiliated with World Boxing at an extraordinary general meeting on Saturday.

The decision paves the way for Irish boxers to compete at the 2028 Olympics.

Irish Boxing also voted a resounding ‘yes’ to constitutional reform as they bid to add to 19 medals already won in sport at the upcoming Los Angeles Games.

The IABA was previously affiliated with the International Boxing Association (IBA), but 116 out of 117 clubs voted in favour of the removal of reference to IBA/AIBA from the organisation’s constitution.

Advertisement

The vote on dual membership with IBA and World Boxing passed by the same margin — 116 in favour, one against.

After initial doubts over the sport’s future at the Games, it was confirmed last month that boxing would be included at the 2028 Olympics after International Olympic Committee members voted unanimously in favour of the motion.

The IOC stepped in to organise the boxing tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Paris Olympics last year after breaking with the Russian-led International Boxing Association over financial, governance and ethical concerns.

IOC president Thomas Bach had warned that boxing’s national federations needed to find a new and “reliable” international partner if it wanted to be included at the 2028 Games.

In February, the IOC provisionally recognised World Boxing as the body to oversee the sport at future Olympics.

“Irish Boxing has spoken today, and has chosen to be able to plot its own course,” said Chair of IABA’s Board of Directors, Niall O’Carroll.

“The removal of reference to IBA/AIBA in our constitution isn’t about any one international federation, its about clubs giving themselves the ability to choose. They’ve exercised that right for the first time today, voting to also affiliate with World Boxing.

“When clubs last voted on this in August 2023, there was concern about the international competition opportunities for underage boxers — that’s since been firmly addressed, with a full World Boxing calendar at confederation and global levels, across all age groups.”

The IABA has now applied to join World Boxing.

Additional reporting by AFP