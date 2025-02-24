Men's 60m and 400m champs face waiting game for European Indoors place

BORI AKINOLA AND Conor Kelly, Ireland’s newly-crowned national senior indoor champions over 60m and 400m respectively, must wait to see if they will earn a late qualification place at next month’s European Indoor Championships.

Akinola and Kelly have both achieved the ‘B’ standard qualification time and must now wait to see if they have earned a quota place when European Athletics publishes their final list on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Jodie McCann (3000m) and Cathal Doyle (1500m) are also awaiting the final allocation of quota places to see if they will travel to Apeldoorn in the Netherlands for the championships from 6-9 March.

Athletics Ireland today confirmed an initial squad including eight individual entrants, a women’s 4x400m relay team, and a mixed 4x400m relay team.

Mark English and Cian McPhillips will both race in the men’s 800m while Andrew Coscoran and James Gormley go in the men’s 3000m.

Sarah Lavin, who finished fifth at last year’s World Indoors in Glasgow, will look to challenge again in the 60m hurdles, while Sharlene Mawdsley — who was cruelly disqualified at worlds last year — will be the sole individual representative in the women’s 400m.

Sarah Healy, who is ranked second in Europe this season over 1500m and third over 3000m, will compete over the longer distance while Kate O’Connor has qualified in the pentathlon.

The women’s 4x400m team consists of Mawdsley, Phil Healy, Rachel McCann, Cliodhna Manning, Lauren Cadden and Arlene Crossan, while the mixed 4x400m team is Mawdsley, Healy, McCann, Conor Kelly, David Bosch and Marcus Lawler.