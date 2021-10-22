'Green light' for midfield maestro but four depart as Ireland squad for Finland confirmed

The Republic of Ireland women's team before facing Sweden last night. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI] has confirmed that Denise O’Sullivan has been given the all-clear following a suspected arm injury, and will travel with Vera Pauw’s whittled down squad to face Finland.

The42 reported earlier that the midfield maestro’s injury was not as serious at first feared, and she was expected to be fit for Tuesday’s crucial World Cup qualifier in Helsinki [KO 4.15pm Irish time, live on RTÉ Two].

“Following a scan and assessment by the Ireland medical staff, she has been given the green light,” a statement from the FAI this evening reads.

Official news of the Cork woman’s inclusion comes as a major boost, as the Girls In Green look to build on their opening 1-0 defeat to Sweden, the world’s second-ranked side, at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Four players drop out, with the squad whittled down to the matchday 23 ahead of departure from Dublin tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Amanda Budden (Shelbourne), defensive duo Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College) and Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), and midfielder Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne) miss out on the Finland clash.

Despite last night’s promising performance, Ireland are realistically battling for second place in Group A and, in turn, a play-off spot. The Finns, second seeds, are their main rivals for that, and have opened their campaign with back-to-back wins over Slovakia and Georgia.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Defenders: Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud