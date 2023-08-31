Even Ireland's best plan of action will require small mercies and good fortune

AT LEAST THE transfer window will be closed.

That’s one positive you could take as the Republic of Ireland ready themselves to face France next week.

It means PSG’s wantaway forward Kylian Mbappe won’t need to use the Euro 2024 qualifier as an opportunity to put himself in the shop window for any last-minute buyers.

Erm, yeah. That’s a positive, isn’t it?

Yeah, definitely.

What else?

Erm.

Ah.

Bear with us.

Evan Ferguson! Of course!

Praise the Lord (or Roberto de Zerbi depending on your faith) for Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old Brighton striker will definitely be included in the squad named by Stephen Kenny later today for the double header with France and Netherlands.

The Dutch, don’t forget, come to Dublin three days after Ireland head to Paris for a mammoth task that will require the performance of their lives from the players, and just as astute a plan from the manager and his coaching staff to pull off a result to breathe new life into the qualifying campaign.

It’s impossible to look beyond the Parc des Princes, and the scale of the challenge for a side that wilted in the face of pressure from Greece in Athens.

The good news – kind of – is that Kenny also won’t have to look too far back to swot up on the template for frustrating the beaten World Cup finalists.

The XI that held out so valiantly in Dublin in March, and were a Mike Maignan hand of steel away from a draw after Benjamin Pavard so ruthlessly punished Josh Cullen’s stray pass, have mostly been playing regular football so far this season.

Gavin Bazunu has been part of a Southampton side that have won three and drawn once in their opening four Championship games. OK, he’s yet to keep a clean sheet, but let’s just focus on the positives for the time being.

Nathan Collins, John Egan and Dara O’Shea have all been ever present in the Premier League for Brentford, Sheffield United and Burnley, respectively. The latter pair have not earned a point with their newly-promoted clubs, while Collins has settled into his new surroundings in London pretty well.

A mix up with goalkeeper Mark Flekken that gifted Crystal Palace an equaliser at the weekend was one of the few blots on his early copy book.

Seamus Coleman, who looked so assured against the French in Dublin, says he won’t return to action for another six to eight weeks following the knee injury he suffered in May. His absence will be a huge blow for Ireland, allied with Matt Doherty’s suspension following the increase of his ban following a red card against Greece.

Alamy Stock Photo John Egan (right) tussels with Erling Haaland. Alamy Stock Photo

Andrew Omobamidele might have been a guaranteed inclusion given his ability to play on the right, but the Norwich City defender hasn’t started a league game, so perhaps Udinese’s Feisty Ebosele may edge into contention.

Norwich’s EFL Cup tie with Bristol City was also of interest to the Ireland management on Tuesday night, so too Wolves against Blackpool to gauge Doherty’s sharpness given he will be available for the second part of the window, while Shane Duffy has played his way back into contention for a recall after a superb return to form at Norwich.

Again, that only reinforces the task at hand.

Greece’s second goal in Athens highlighted Callum O’Dowda’s defensive frailties at left wing back, a role which Ryan Manning (Southampton) and Enda Stevens (Stoke City) will be vying for now given their strong starts to the season.

James McClean got half an hour off the bench for Wrexham on Tuesday night as he makes his way back from a knee injury, while Jeff Hendrick may be needed, despite being frozen out at Newcastle and not finding a move elsewhere, should Southampton’s Will Smallbone not sufficiently recover from an ankle injury.

Chiedozie Ogbene has made two substitute appearances with around a quarter of an hour remaining for Luton Town, so it seems he will have to bide his time for a Premier League start. Given their lack of threat on the counter attack he shouldn’t have to wait much longer – they host West Ham United on Friday.

The 26-year-old played a crucial role in keeping Mbappe quiet last time out so, even with his minutes reduced in England’s top flight, he will be imperative to Ireland’s game plan.

Jason Knight has escaped the clutches of League One with Derby County, impressing on the left side of a three-man midfield with Bristol City in the second tier, and Jayson Molumby is also continuing to shine for West Brom while Cullen’s Premier League career is in its infancy under Vincent Kompany.

All are going to have to find a level of consistent performance that has so far escaped them.

The hope then will be that whatever fleeting moment of danger Ireland conjure up, it is enough for Ferguson to capitalise on.

It’s a daunting challenge that requires small mercies and considerable good fortune.