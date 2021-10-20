Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 20 October 2021
Zebo back in Ireland squad as uncapped Frawley and Sheehan called up

Andy Farrell has named his 38-man squad for the November Tests.

By Murray Kinsella
Zebo's most recent Ireland cap was in 2017.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has recalled Simon Zebo to his squad for the upcoming autumn Tests.

The Munster wing is named in an Ireland squad for the first time since June 2017 having returned to his native province last summer after three seasons in France with Racing 92.

Farrell has also included uncapped Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan and centre Ciarán Frawley in his 38-man squad for the autumn window.

Munster lock Thomas Ahern and Leinster back Jamie Osborne will train with Ireland as development players over the coming weeks.

36-year-old Johnny Sexton continues as Ireland captain.

Robert Baloucoune, Harry Byrne, Gavin Coombes, James Hume, Tom O’Toole, and Nick Timoney – all of whom won their first Ireland caps back in July – have been named in Farrell’s squad.

Robbie Henshaw hasn’t been formally included in the squad but the IRFU confirmed that the Leinster centre will continue to rehab a foot injury “under the supervision of the Ireland medical team.”

Ireland face Japan on 6 November, New Zealand on 13 November, and Argentina on 21 November, with all three games taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland squad:

Loosehead props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter

Hookers: Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan

Tighthead props: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Ultan Dillane, Iain Henderson, James Ryan

Back rows: Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Peter O’Mahony, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Scrum-halves: Conor Murray, Craig Casey, Jamison Gibson-Park

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Joey Carbery, Harry Byrne

Centres: Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey

Back threes: Robert Baloucoune, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Simon Zebo

Development playersThomas Ahern, Jamie Osborne.

