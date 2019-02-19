This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison

A 34-man panel has been named ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations match in Rome.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 1:56 PM
51 minutes ago 3,031 Views 15 Comments
Farrell training with Ireland (file photo).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Farrell training with Ireland (file photo).
Farrell training with Ireland (file photo).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt has named a 34-man squad ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations fixture in Rome. 

Having bounced back from an opening round defeat to England with victory over Scotland 10 days ago, the reigning champions face Conor O’Shea’s side at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Munster centre Chris Farrell, who has been nursing a knee injury picked up in the Pro14 win over Southern Kings last Friday, is included and trained today after being deemed fit by the Ireland medical team. 

However, Leinster centre Garry Ringrose and his club-mate Rhy Ruddock both miss out through hamstring injuries. 

Ulster’s Will Addison is another absentee due to stiffness in his lower back. 

Garry Ringrose won't be involved this weekend.

Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne both return to the set-up, although the former faces a disciplinary hearing today after being cited for an incident involving Sam Cross during Friday’s Pro14 win over the Ospreys

Andrew Porter has been omitted from the squad in order to get game time in Leinster’s Pro14 clash with the Kings on Friday.

Ireland squad v Italy

Front rows:

Cian Healy, Jack McGrath, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, John Ryan, Rory Best, Sean Cronin, Niall Scannell

Second rows:

James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux

Back rows:

Peter O’Mahony, Jack Conan, Sean O’Brien, Jordi Murphy, Josh van der Flier

Halfbacks:

Conor Murray, John Cooney, Caolin Blade, Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres:

Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell, Tom Farrell

Back threes:

Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Jacob Stockdale, Adam Byrne, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway

