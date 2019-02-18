Iain Henderson cited over incident during Friday's Pro14 clash with Ospreys

ULSTER AND IRELAND forward Iain Henderson has been cited for an incident involving Sam Cross during last Friday’s Pro14 win against the Ospreys.

Henderson is accused of a dangerous ruck clearout in the 15th minute of the game, in which he appeared to neck-roll Osprey’s Sam Cross.

🏉 BIG CALL in that first half!



Iain Henderson got away with just a penalty for this dangerous neck roll 😬



HT: OSP 0-0 ULS#GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/BrDUaOph2M — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 15, 2019

A disciplinary committee will meet in Edinburgh tomorrow to decide Henderson’s punishment. Any suspension will further curtail his involvement in the Six Nations, having already missed the opening two rounds of the championship through injury.

Elsewhere, Joe Schmidt’s second-row options were bolstered with confirmation that Tadhg Beirne has joined Munster team-mate Chris Farrell in linking up with the Irish squad this week. Like Henderson, Beirne has been absent from the Six Nations thus far through injury.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: