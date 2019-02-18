This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip

Andrew Conway, John Ryan and Niall Scannell have also joined Joe Schmidt’s squad.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 18 Feb 2019, 4:49 PM
24 minutes ago 986 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4500109

MUNSTER PAIR CHRIS Farrell and Tadhg Beirne will link up with Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad today ahead of the trip to Italy in the Six Nations this weekend.

Farrell was replaced in the first half of Munster’s win over the Kings on Saturday due to a knee injury and while the southern province say their medical staff will further assess the issue today, the centre will join up with the Ireland squad.

pjimage Beirne and Farrell will join the Ireland squad today.

Beirne has been sidelined in recent weeks with a knee injury, causing him to miss the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

While Munster say the lock is “continuing the rehabilitation of his knee injury,” Beirne will also be part of the Ireland squad that gathers in Carton House today.

While Schmidt hasn’t yet confirmed his extended Ireland squad to prepare for the Italy game in Rome on Sunday, Munster’s Andrew Conway, John Ryan and Niall Scannell are also back in the international camp after starting the win over the Kings in Cork.

CJ Stander will remain with Munster as he rehabilitates the cheek injury he suffered in Ireland’s defeat to England in round one of the Six Nations.

Munster confirmed that Tommy O’Donnell [shoulder], Sammy Arnold [leg], Brian Scott [foot], James Cronin [leg] and Dave O’Callaghan [foot] all remain on the comeback trail from their respective injuries.

Johann van Graan’s side take on the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium in the Guinness Pro14 on Friday night.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    Under-fire Sanchez is far from finished at the top level - Solskjaer
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Alisson: Liverpool can cope with Virgil van Dijk loss
    Alisson: Liverpool can cope with Virgil van Dijk loss
    'He has the quality and he has the desire': Wenger backs Henry to bounce back after Monaco flop
    Swansea become second Championship side to reach FA Cup last 8

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie