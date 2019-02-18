Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip

MUNSTER PAIR CHRIS Farrell and Tadhg Beirne will link up with Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad today ahead of the trip to Italy in the Six Nations this weekend.

Farrell was replaced in the first half of Munster’s win over the Kings on Saturday due to a knee injury and while the southern province say their medical staff will further assess the issue today, the centre will join up with the Ireland squad.

Beirne and Farrell will join the Ireland squad today.

Beirne has been sidelined in recent weeks with a knee injury, causing him to miss the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

While Munster say the lock is “continuing the rehabilitation of his knee injury,” Beirne will also be part of the Ireland squad that gathers in Carton House today.

While Schmidt hasn’t yet confirmed his extended Ireland squad to prepare for the Italy game in Rome on Sunday, Munster’s Andrew Conway, John Ryan and Niall Scannell are also back in the international camp after starting the win over the Kings in Cork.

CJ Stander will remain with Munster as he rehabilitates the cheek injury he suffered in Ireland’s defeat to England in round one of the Six Nations.

Munster confirmed that Tommy O’Donnell [shoulder], Sammy Arnold [leg], Brian Scott [foot], James Cronin [leg] and Dave O’Callaghan [foot] all remain on the comeback trail from their respective injuries.

Johann van Graan’s side take on the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium in the Guinness Pro14 on Friday night.

