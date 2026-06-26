Derry celebrate Brandywell return with hard-fought win

Derry City 2

Drogheda United 0

Simon Collins reports from Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

THE GRASS SUDDENLY looks greener for Derry City as they celebrated their return to Brandywell Stadium for the first time in three months with a victory over Drogheda United.

Cameron Dummigan scored another goal-of-the-season contender with a stunning long-distance strike – the first goal scored on the new £1.4 million (€1.6 million) grass hybrid pitch.

Adam O’Reilly added the finishing touches to Derry’s sixth win of the season with a clinical strike from 12 yards after captain Michael Duffy set the Corkman up for his eighth Derry career goal.

The win moved sixth-placed Derry seven points clear of the Boynesiders, who have two games in hand over the Brandywell club.

Tiernan Lynch made one change from the team held by Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght last Monday night, replacing Kevin Dos Santos with James Olayinka.

The Derry boss named an inexperienced bench, which included five teenagers—two of whom were 15 years old—due to injuries and a spate of player departures.

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Derry made a bright start, and when Olayinka burst forward into the penalty box, he scuffed his shot, and Duffy got a touch with his outstretched foot, but Luke Dennison made a crucial save.

Former Arsenal youth Olayinka was in the thick of the action again on 25 minutes. Brandon Fleming crossed into a crowded box, but Olayinka’s volley from eight yards struck the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Derry were in front. James McClean’s corner kick was headed clear. It came to Dummigan in space, and he took a touch on to his right foot and curled the ball into the top corner of the net – a sublime strike from 25 yards.

It was another goal of the season contender for the Lurgan man, who recently picked up the goal of the month for May for his stunning strike against Dundalk.

Dummigan’s last goal at Brandywell was against Drogheda in a 5-1 win back in June 2024 – a strike for which the ex-Dundalk man won the goal of the month award.

Drogheda responded well but were unfortunate when Jason Bucknor raced down the right and cut the ball back into the path of Thomas Oluwa, whose ferocious strike hit the top of the crossbar.

Towards the end of the opening 45, Liam Boyce slotted the ball through to Duffy, and the winger narrowly missed the target.

Right on the stroke of half-time, McClean crossed into the six-yard box, and Boyce’s downward header was saved by Dennison.

Derry went in search of a second early in the second half and came close when skipper Duffy curled a strike narrowly over the bar after the ball broke to the winger on the edge of the box from a corner.

Darragh Markey, who had been nursing an Achilles injury coming into the game, replaced McClean. The former Drogheda man’s night ended early after he appeared to aggravate the injury in the dying stages.

Rob Slevin replaced him for his first appearance since 10 April, having recovered from injury.

In stoppage time, Barry Cotter raced toward the goal from inside his own half. With Duffy supporting and only James Bolger to beat, the Derry fullback hit Drogheda’s player with his attempted through ball, losing the chance.

Moments later, Fleming found the run of Duffy. The winger turned his man and played a perfectly weighted pass into the path of O’Reilly, who fired past Dennison to clinch the win.

Derry City: Beach, Cotter, Barr, P. McClean, Fleming; Dummigan, Olayinka, O’Reilly; J. McClean (Markey 68), Boyce, Duffy.

Drogheda United: Dennison; Agbaje, Burney (Bolger 71), Keeley, Kane; Bucknor, Farrell, R. Brennan (O’Brien 59), Oluwa (Godden 64), Kavanagh (Kareem 71); Doyle.

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).

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