10-man Bohemians battle to huge win over St Patrick's Athletic

Bohemians 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

10-MAN BOHEMIANS showed incredible grit and determination to battle their way to a huge three points and in doing so leapfrogging their counterparts back up to second.

Colm Whelan’s penalty had Bohs in front before Pat Hickey saw red just before the break, and despite one-way traffic in the second half, Ross Tierney popped up in the last minute to seal the deal

The unpredictable hosts, who started the week jeering manager Alan Reynolds off the pitch following a defeat to Dundalk, ended it with two huge Dublin Derby wins on the spin to lift the spirits again and inject some life into their title challenge.

Having scored first in their last seven outings, a fast start was expected and although the hosts enjoyed the majority of possession, it was the visitors who had the first shot in anger.

Irish international Kian Leavy looked to continue his scintillating form, and having played a clever one-two, cut inside onto his favoured left foot and unleashed a venomous strike that was well parried away by Paul Girard, who continued his run in goal.

A real war of attrition began to develop with both sides refusing to give an inch as a proper derby developed on the pitch, but just as the game was beginning to reach boiling point on and off the pitch, a very in-fashion and momentum-killing “hydration break” was called — and much like as at the World Cup, was met with a chorus of boos from both sets of fans.

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Bohs’ Sam Todd and Kian Leavy of St Pat's. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Stephen Kenny’s side reacted much sharper to the break in play and following a similar effort to his earlier strike, Leavy was presented with the clearest chance of the game on the half-hour mark.

Zach Elbouzedi drifted across the pitch, fizzing the ball into Romal Palmer, who quickly flicked onto Leavy who had the goal at his mercy. Towering American Girard stood up bravely to block, prompting chants of “USA, USA” from the home support.

With just the one win in their last nine against their south Dublin rivals, the home side responded instantly. Whelan was desperately unlucky to see his low effort rattle off the foot of the post following some slick Strods play down the left. But the Gypsies’ top scorer made amends seven minutes before the break when Sean Hoare brought down another Irish international in Dawson Devoy.

Whelan made no mistake from 12 yards to bag his ninth of the season

On the stroke of half-time, disaster struck for the hosts as they saw Hickey receive his marching orders for hauling down Palmer on the edge of the box, who did well initially to close the big centre back down and win the ball.

Looking for what would be their third win on the spin, and with the man advantage, the Saints ramped up the pressure to force a goalmouth scramble a few minutes after the restart.

Palmer’s initial touch and attempted lob was initially cleared off the line, before Ryan Edmondson forced Girard into a cat-like reflex save with the ball eventually scrambled to safety.

Bohs fans set off flares celebrating their side’s first goal of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The end of the third quarter came at the right time, allowing the home side to regroup and take on fluids having been camped inside their own third for most of the second half as the Saints called on the joker in their pack, Chris Forrester.

But being led by the immense Sam Todd, the Bohs rearguard continued to hold firm in a game of attack versus defence.

And with just a minute of normal time remaining, the home side got what their second half backs-to-the-wall efforts deserved when Tierney nipped in between Forrester and Rogers to bundle home and send Dalymount Park wild — even though the Saints stopper claimed the ball didn’t fully go over the line.

Bohemians: Paul Girard Walters; Darragh Power, Pat Hickey, Sam Todd, Senan Mullen; Harry Vaughan (Cian Byrne, 46’), Dawson Devoy, Jordan Flores (Niall Morahan, 83’), Markuss Strods (Connor Parsons, 58’); Ross Tierney (Adam McDonnell, 90+1’), Colm Whelan (Dayle Rooney, 58’)

St. Pat’s: Danny Rogers; Joe Redmond, Sean Hoare, Anto Breslin (Jason McClelland, 63’); James Brown (Simon Power, 75’), Barry Baggley (Chris Forrester, 68’), Jamie Lennon, Romal Palmer (Sam Rooney, 75’), Zach Elbouzedi; Kian Leavy, Ryan Edmondson (Aidan Keena, 63’)

Referee: Rob Harvey

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