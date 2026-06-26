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France beat Norway, hope for Senegal
Results – World Cup Group I
FRANCE OVERCAME Norway 4-1 in the World Cup today.
Elsewhere in Group I, Senegal beat Iraq 5-0.
More to follow
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2026 world cup Soccer France Norway Senegal Wrap