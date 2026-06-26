Waterford come from two goals down to secure victory over Dundalk

Dundalk 2

Waterford 3

Dalton McNamee reports from Oriel Park

FOR THE SECOND time this season, Dundalk squandered a two-goal lead against Waterford United, as the visitors boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop.

This outcome looked unlikely after half an hour, with the in-form Lilywhites 2-0 ahead.

Fresh from his stunning winner against Bohemians last week, Eoin Kenny headed a Daryl Horgan corner home at the near post to give his side an early advantage.

Kenny then headed straight at McMullan following another cross from Horgan.

Dundalk did not have to wait long for a second, however. When Horgan’s path to goal was blocked, he teed up Harry Groome, who made no mistake from 10 yards.

The hosts nearly made it three after Kenny struck the bar on the angle, following a mazy run from the influential Horgan.

However, Waterford soon gained a foothold in the game, with Tommy Lonergan a regular threat.

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Having rattled the woodwork moments earlier, Lonergan pulled a goal back after heading a Benny Couto corner home to give Waterford a lifeline.

Dundalk started the second half brightly as they pressed for a third goal.

After Gbemi Arubi struck wide from 12 yards, Kenny saw a curling shot from the right wing fly narrowly wide, while Waterford keeper Stephen McMullan produced a fine save to deny a rasping drive from Aodh Dervin.

The Lillywhites went close again when McMullan kept out a close-range strike from Horgan.

But the home side always looked vulnerable to set pieces.

Waterford’s Jordan Houston hit the post from close range, while Dundalk keeper Enda Minogue kept out the follow-up from substitute Jorgen Voilas.

Just after the hour mark, Waterford were awarded a penalty when referee Marc Lynch awarded a handball against Bobby Burns. Lonergan blasted the spot kick to the roof of the net for the equaliser.

Lonergan was then denied by Minogue moments later with a close-range volley, with the ‘keeper also called into action to thwart former Dundalk player, Hayden McCann, as Waterford continued to threaten in the air.

Kenny went close with a few shots for Dundalk, including one which crept wide from 20 yards.

But the hosts had a huge let-off when another Waterford throw-in saw Padraig Amond’s goal-bound strike cleared off the line by Keith Buckley.

They did not heed that warning as another Will Johnson throw saw John Mahon get the final touch to head home on 85 minutes.

Dundalk could not muster an equaliser as they missed a chance to go level on points with third-place St Patrick’s Athletic in the league table.

As for Waterford United, they are now just two points off second from bottom Sligo Rovers.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; Keith Buckley, Rob Cornwall, Bobby Burns, Tyreke Wilson; Aodh Dervin (Mayowa Animasahun 74), Harry Groome (Shane Tracey 68), Ronan Teahan, Eoin Kenny, Daryl Horgan, Gbemi Arubi.

Subs not used: Peter Cherrie (GK), Leo Gaxha, Luke Mulligan, Sean Spaight, Aaron Keogh, TJ Molloy.

Waterford United: Stephen McMullan; Jordan Houston (Trae Coyle 80), Hayden Cann, John Mahon, Kevin Long, Benny Couto; Luke Heeney (Sam Glenfield 56), William Johnson, Dean McMenamy (Jorgen Voilas 56); Padraig Amond, Tommy Lonergan.

Subs not used: Arlo Doherty (GK), Cian Barrett, Conan Noonan, Jordan Faria, Ronan Manfield, Goforth Amedu.

Referee: Marc Lynch.

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