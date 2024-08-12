John O'Shea confirmed as new assistant head coach with Republic of Ireland

JOHN O’SHEA HAS accepted Heimir Hallgrímsson’s offer to become his assistant head coach with the Republic of Ireland.

The new boss met with O’Shea in Waterford on 15 July after the surprise appointment was announced just a few days previously.

Hallgrímsson confirmed at his unveiling that he wanted O’Shea to be his No.2, and after discussions over the last fortnight it is a position he will now take up ahead of the start of the Nations League in just over one month.

Paddy McCarthy will also continue as assistant coach, combining his duties with Crystal Palace, while Glenn Whelan, who worked under O’Shea as part of the interim set-up, will not continue. Instead, Hallgrímsson’s long-time right-hand man Gudmundur Hreidarsson has been appointed as an assistant responsible for goalkeeping.

Advertisement

“Everybody knows the passion and commitment to the Irish national team I have had throughout my playing, and now, coaching career, so it was great when Heimir approached me to be part of his coaching set-up,” O’Shea said.

“Since I sat down with Heimir and talked about the plans for the team, and what he saw for me in the set-up, I was delighted to accept the role for the next two campaigns and continue my work with the team ahead of two huge fixtures for the group. It was important to have some continuity for Heimir with the players and myself and Paddy will be able to provide that and support him in the role.”

New Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson last month. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Hallgrimsson spoke openly after his own appointment about his wish to bring O’Shea on board and said that it “makes sense to me” that there will be a path for the former Manchester United defender to eventually take his job on a permanent basis.

Hallgrímsson admitted that it “takes a good character” to consider returning to the role of assistant after taking charge on an interim basis and it’s a boost ahead of the upcoming Nations League campaign that the full coaching ticket has now been arranged.

“I’m delighted to secure the services of John and Paddy for the coaching team, and welcome Gudmundur to Ireland. It was an absolute priority for me to bring John into the staff when I joined the association,” Hallgrímsson said.

Paddy McCarthy will be assistant coach. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I travelled down to Waterford at the first opportunity to sit down with him and discuss the role. It became clear we’re very much aligned in our ideas and what the future should look like, and it’s fantastic he has agreed to be the Assistant Head Coach.

“Paddy has also agreed to continue his work with the team and the wealth of experience he brings will continue to be invaluable to the team. Gudmundur has been an important part of my coaching staff throughout my career and I am delighted he can join me once again in Ireland. Work has already begun with our focus fully on the matches against England and Greece in September.”

England visit Dublin in less than a month (7 September) with the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign starting in March 2025.