Nottingham Forest striker needed urgent surgery after collision with post

NOTTINGHAM FOREST STRIKER Taiwo Awoniyi had urgent surgery on Monday night after suffering a serious abdominal injury in Sunday’s match against Leicester.

The Nigeria international collided with the post late on in Forest’s 2-2 Premier League draw with their East Midlands rivals at the City Ground.

The surgery was required urgently to treat the nature of the injury, which the PA news agency understands is not life-threatening.

Awoniyi tried to carry on after receiving several minutes of treatment but the extent of the injury was discovered when treated by medical staff on Monday.

The incident was the source of Evangelos Marinakis’ frustration, which saw the Forest owner storm on to the pitch and confront boss Nuno Espirito Santo after the match.

Awoniyi returned to action but was unable to move properly as Forest were chasing a late goal which would have been vital to their Champions League hopes – and Marinakis was unhappy a substitution was not made.

To make matters worse, the incident, where Leicester midfielder Facundo Buonanotte also collided with the upright, happened after Anthony Elanga was allowed to advance on goal, despite being clearly offside.

Play continued after assistant Sian Massey-Ellis delayed putting her flag up, with both players colliding with the post at speed.

It was a disappointing day for Forest, whose Champions League hopes suffered a major blow.

They are no longer in charge of their own destiny. Winning their last two games, including a final-day meeting with Chelsea, might not be enough unless Aston Villa, Manchester City or Newcastle drop points along the way.

However, they are assured of at least a place in the Conference League, which will see them play European football for the first time since 1995-96.