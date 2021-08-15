Ireland star Megan Connolly rewarded with Brighton contract extension

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Megan Connolly has been recognised for her performances with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Women’s Super League outfit have extended the midfielder’s contract for another year, which keeps her at the club until the summer of 2023.

Brighton have also handed new one-year deals to striker Aileen Whelan and midfielder Kayleigh Green ahead of the 2021-22 WSL campaign, which kicks off for the Seagulls with a home game against West Ham United on 5 September.

“Aileen, Kayleigh and Megan give us so much ability, as well as a lot of experience at this level,” manager Hope Powell said.

“They are important members of the squad, both on the pitch and in the dressing room, and I know how much they are all looking forward to helping us try and improve on what we achieved last season.”

Connolly played a pivotal role throughout 2020-21 as Brighton achieved the highest finish in the club’s history by ending the season in sixth place.

Along the way, the 24-year-old Corkonian scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win in February that condemned Chelsea to their first WSL defeat in two years.

Connolly first linked up with Brighton in January 2019, having previously been on a scholarship at Florida State University.