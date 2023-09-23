Hayes debuts, Toland returns to XI as Gleeson rings the changes for Aviva showdown

INTERIM REPUBLIC OF Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson has named her XI to face Northern Ireland in this afternoon’s historic Uefa Women’s Nations League opener.

Gleeson has made four changes for the Aviva Stadium showdown [KO 1pm, live on RTÉ Two] from Ireland’s last World Cup game.

Caitlin Hayes is straight in for her debut, having recently declared for the Girls In Green.

STARTING XI | Ireland v N Ireland



A debut for Caitlin Hayes 🇮🇪



McCabe leads us out 🫡#COYGIG | #WeAreOne | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/gwzM4SThOj — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 23, 2023

Tyler Toland returns to the XI for the first time since September 2019, and Diane Caldwell earns her 98th cap. Lucy Quinn also starts, with injured/unavailable trio Niamh Fahey, Sinead Farrelly and Ruesha Littlejohn dropping out, along with Lily Agg.

Uefa is suggesting a 4-3-3 formation, though Gleeson could well opt for a three/five at the back with Heather Payne dropping to right wing-back. Megan Connolly is expected to move to midfield, having recently been deployed at centre-half back.

Hayley Nolan, Savannah McCarthy and Saoirse Noonan miss out on the matchday squad.

New Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby has also shown her hand. Shannon Turner is selected in goal, with a 3-5-2 formation floated. Marissa Callaghan captains the side, with Aston Villa striker Simone Magill their main star.

Katie McCabe skippers the Republic on her 77th cap.

A new home record is expected at Lansdowne Road, with over 38,000 tickets sold.

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Caitlin Hayes, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Katie McCabe (captain); Tyler Toland, Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan; Heather Payne, Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn.

Northern Ireland: Shannon Turner; Abbie Magee, Sarah McFadden, Demi Vance; Caragh Hamilton, Rachel Furness, Joely Andrews, Marissa Callaghan (captain), Rebecca Holloway; Simone Magill, Emily Wilson.