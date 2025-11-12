Ireland struggle for wickets on Day 2 against Bangladesh

HOSTS BANGLADESH took a significant first innings lead in the 1st Test of their two-match series with Ireland today.

The visitors started the day at 270-8 and were boosted by a pair of cover drives to the boundary by Barry McCarthy.

But Matthew Humphreys was given out LBW on review shortly after for 0.

Craig Young launched an over-pitched delivery over the long-on boundary, but Hasan Mahmud got one through McCarthy’s defences and knocked back his off stump to end the Irish innings on 286.

The Irish bowling unit also struggled.

Shadman Islam (80) looked on course to register his third Test century until he under-edged a ball outside off-stump from Humphreys.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie called for a review of the incident, and Shadman was ultimately on his way.

Yet Ireland could not build on this momentum.

Mahmudul Joy (169*) registered his second Test century, and Mominul Haque (80*) harvested the bowling with ease, as the home side finished the day with a 52-run lead.

MATCH SUMMARY

Bangladesh Men v Ireland Men, 1st Test, Sylhet, 11-15 November 2025

Ireland 286 (92.2 overs; P Stirling 60, C Carmichael 59; M Miraz 3-50)

Bangladesh 338-1 (85 overs; M Joy 169*, M Haque 80*; M Humphreys 1-78)

Stumps, Day Two

