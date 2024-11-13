ROBBIE HENSHAW REPLACES Bundee Aki in the Irish starting team for Friday’s November Test against Argentina, as Andy Farrell has avoided making wholesale changes in the wake of an underwhelming performance in defeat to the All Blacks.
There is significant change among the replacements, however, with Sam Prendergast replacing Ciaran Frawley and now in line for his Irish senior debut off the bench.
Uncapped Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson is included for the first time too, with Tom O’Toole ruled out through injury. On the opposite end of the experience scale is Cian Healy, who will equal Brian O’Driscoll’s 133-cap record if he makes an appearance from the bench on Friday.
Craig Casey and Ryan Baird are added to the bench at the expense of Conor Murray and Iain Henderson.
The back three of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, and Mack Hansen remain unchanged, while Henshaw will make his 75th Irish appearance when he reprises his centre partnership with Garry Ringrose.
Jack Crowley retains the number 10 jersey, picked at half-back with talisman Jamison Gibson-Park.
Ireland’s pack is unchanged. With Tadhg Furlong still sidelined with injury, Finlay Bealham continues at tighthead, with Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher completing the front row. Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are at second-row, while captain Caelan Doris is joined by Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier in the back row.
Peter O’Mahony remains among the replacements, along with substitute hooker Rob Herring and Jamie Osborne, who can cover centre and full-back.
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 8.10pm, and the game is live on Virgin Media One and TNT Sport.
Henshaw replaces Aki with Prendergast set for Ireland debut off bench against Argentina
Ireland (v Argentina)
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (Captain)
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Ryan Baird
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Craig Casey
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Jamie Osborne
Argentina autumn internationals Ireland Team news