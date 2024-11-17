Shock debut for McGuinness at Wembley, Kane returns for England

MARK MCGUINNESS WILL make his senior Irish debut from the start of this evening’s Nations League clash against Wembley.

Twenty-three-year-old McGuinness is the surprise selection in an Irish team that shows three changes from the side that beat Finland 1-0 on Thursday. McGuinness is included along with Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby, with all of Matt Doherty, Mikey Johnston, and Jason Knight making way.

Doherty and Johnston are on the bench, with Knight suspended.

Caoimhín Kelleher starts in goal for an Irish team that feature four centre-backs: Nathan Collins is captain, and will likely partner McGuinness, with Liam Scales potentially shifting across to left-back. O’Shea will likely play at right-back.

Jayson Molumby will partner Josh Cullen in midfield, with Festy Ebosele starting on the right and Callum O’Dowda on the left. Sammie Szmodics will provide support for Evan Ferguson.

STARTING XI | England v Ireland



Mark McGuinness comes into the side to make his Ireland debut as Dara O'Shea also comes into the starting line-up 💚



Jayson Molumby replaces Jason Knight with kick-off at 5pm at Wembley today 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Me8CvEMoq5 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 17, 2024

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham start for England, for whom Tino Livramento of Newcastle makes a senior debut.

Kick off at Wembley is at 5pm.