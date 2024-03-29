Ireland boost as captain Monaghan returns for Italy clash

SAM MONAGHAN AND Dannah O’Brien both return to the Ireland starting XV for Sunday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations meeting with Italy [kick-off 3pm, RTÉ 2].

The IRFU are anticipating a record attendance in the RDS, topping the 6,113 crowd that saw Wales beat Ireland in 2022.

Monaghan, who sat out the opening round defeat in France as she completed the return to play protocols, captains the side from the second row.

Out-half O’Brien was held in reserve for that trip to Le Mans and came off the bench as she continued her return from injury, but is now fully fit to start against the Azzurri.

Head coach Scott Bemand makes four changes in total to the XV which started last week’s 38-17 loss, with Grace Moore starting in the back row and centre Enya Breen making her long-awaited return to international action.

Breen last featured for Ireland in the opening round of the 2023 championship, where she suffered a serious knee injury against Wales.

Bemand said: “Last week we saw progression but know we’ve got to keep going after on-pitch performance.

“We’ve made some changes to the side from last week and this reflects the competition that is building in the squad.”

Ireland (v Italy)

15. Lauren Delany

14. Katie Corrigan

13. Eve Higgins

12. Enya Breen

11. Béibhinn Parsons

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Aoibheann Reilly

1. Linda Djougang

2. Neve Jones

3. Christy Haney

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Sam Monaghan (capt)

6. Grace Moore

7. Aoife Wafer

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements: