Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Greece?

Goalkeeper/defence

Despite a frustrating season for Southampton in which he was ultimately dropped from the team, Gavin Bazunu is expected to retain the number one jersey, with Mark Travers and Caoimhín Kelleher both struggling for game time this season.

With Andrew Omobamidele out injured, at the back, there are unlikely to be any surprises. Nathan Collins, John Egan and Dara O’Shea all started the France match and will probably feature again, despite the latter having not played a minute of competitive action for West Brom since then after being out with a long-term injury.

The likes of Darragh Lenihan and Liam Scales are useful options to have in reserve.

Wing backs

Matt Doherty is another Irish player who has struggled for minutes. The 31-year-old has made just one 86th-minute appearance for Atletico Madrid since the Ireland-France game. His last start at club level came in January for Spurs in the FA Cup, yet due primarily to a lack of obvious alternatives, the Dubliner will surely play from the outset this Friday.

With Seamus Coleman not able to keep his place in the side due to injury, it will likely be a choice between James McClean and Callum O’Dowda at left-wing back. The latter started the Latvia friendly back in March, which would suggest he may be slightly ahead in the pecking order. That said, McClean came off the bench against France and is in decent form, having won Wigan’s Player of the Season award recently, albeit amid a terrible campaign in which they were relegated from the Championship. O’Dowda, meanwhile, also has had a good individual season at Cardiff, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh side. So that will be one of a few tight calls.

Midfield

Probably the hardest area of the pitch to call, albeit there is one near-certain starter, with Josh Cullen a virtual ever-present in the team in recent times under Kenny and coming into camp on the back of another fine season in which he was instrumental in helping Burnley achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Both Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby started in the 1-0 loss to France, but Kenny will be tempted to replace at least one of these industrious players with someone who offers more creativity.

Up against the fourth seeds — albeit a team who have taken points off sides of the calibre of Sweden, Spain and Romania in the last two years — Ireland will view this match as a game they really need to win to maintain realistic hopes of qualifying automatically from their group.

Will Smallbone impressed on his debut in the 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia back in March and Kenny may feel now is the right time to hand him competitive minutes. The fact that he had a fine season on loan at Stoke and may consequently be in contention to win his place back at parent club Southampton certainly helps matters.

Alternatively, if he is seeking a player with more international experience, Alan Browne, Jeff Hendrick or Jamie McGrath could come into the picture, although the uncapped Jack Taylor is not expected to feature.

Kenny, though, is likely to pick at least one of Knight and Molumby — the latter is playing at a higher level and was recently named player of the season by West Brom supporters, so may get the nod on the basis of form.

Attack

On the back of a breakthrough season at Brighton, Evan Ferguson is expected to start against Greece, having made his competitive debut versus France last March.

Ireland will probably build their attack around the teenager, who often likes to come deep and almost play an attacking midfield role in Brighton’s system.

None of Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi or Mikey Johnston have been as impressive as Ferguson at club level, but each of the quartet will fancy their chances of playing some role in proceedings.

Obafemi has not had a great season — he has not scored since February and his last Championship start was on 5 November. However, aside from Ferguson, he is arguably the biggest threat of all the other attackers mentioned, with important goals last year in the Nations League wins over Scotland and Armenia.

Parrott, meanwhile, is the third-highest goalscorer at international level in the current Irish squad for these qualifiers with four goals — only Browne (5) and McClean (11) have managed more.

Possible XI: Gavin Bazunu; Nathan Collins, John Egan, Dara O’Shea; Matt Doherty, Callum O’Dowda; Josh Cullen, Will Smallbone, Jayson Molumby; Evan Ferguson, Michael Obafemi.

Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitória de Guimarães, on loan from Celtic).