Ireland's Sam Prendergast. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeIt Begins

Sam Prendergast starts at out-half in Ireland's Six Nations opener against England

Simon Easterby has revealed his selection for Saturday.
12.05pm, 30 Jan 2025
SAM PRENDERGAST HAS been selected to start at out-half for Ireland in their Six Nations opener against England on Saturday.

The 21-year-old will make his Six Nations debut in the clash at the Aviva Stadium, getting the nod ahead of Jack Crowley.

Meanwhile, Ryan Baird has also been included, while Joe McCarthy is ruled out due to injury.

More to follow…

Ireland XV v England

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Finlay Bealham
4. James Ryan
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Cian Healy
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Iain Henderson
20. Jack Conan
21. Conor Murray
22. Jack Crowley
23. Robbie Henshaw

