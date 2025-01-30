Sam Prendergast starts at out-half in Ireland's Six Nations opener against England

SAM PRENDERGAST HAS been selected to start at out-half for Ireland in their Six Nations opener against England on Saturday.

The 21-year-old will make his Six Nations debut in the clash at the Aviva Stadium, getting the nod ahead of Jack Crowley.

Meanwhile, Ryan Baird has also been included, while Joe McCarthy is ruled out due to injury.

More to follow…

Ireland XV v England

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Cian Healy

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Iain Henderson

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Robbie Henshaw