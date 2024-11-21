Ellen Walshe to lead 13-strong Ireland team at World Aquatics Championships

ELLEN WALSHE WILL lead a 13-strong Ireland team at the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary next month.

The championships take place in Budapest from 10-15 December.

Walshe was a finalist in the women’s 400m individual medley at the Paris Olympics, and will be Ireland’s leading hope of a medal in Hungary having taken silver in the 2021 World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Walshe recently set an Irish senior record in the 100m individual medley.

Fellow Olympians Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry have both opted not to compete in Hungary.

Olympic semi-finalist and current European champion Danielle Hill is included, along with Olympic semi-finalist Tom Fannon, three-time Olympian Shane Ryan and Max McCusker.

2024 European Championships finalists Evan Bailey, Jack Cassin, Eoin Corby, Nathan Wiffen, Lottie Cullen, Ellie McCartney and John Shortt are also set to compete in Budapest.

Jon Rudd, Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director said: “In the months following an Olympic Games, this event is a very individualised affair, with some athletes ready and raring to go again and others needing additional time to regroup and refresh after a hectic summer, particularly one which proved to be the best ever for Ireland in Olympic waters.

“And this will be the same the world over, so we will see some events Budapest boast familiar names and some events where breakthroughs can very much be made and opportunities taken.

“Irish swimming is in great shape, brimming with confidence and this is a very exciting group of athletes to take into a Championships such as this as we build towards the 50m-pool version of the event in Singapore next summer.”

2024 World Aquatics Championships (25m), Budapest, Hungary