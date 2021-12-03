Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 3 December 2021
Ireland thrash Japan to advance to men's Sevens quarter-finals in Dubai

After three defeats, the women’s side will conclude their Pool B campaign tomorrow against Great Britain.

By Paul Dollery Friday 3 Dec 2021, 6:30 PM
56 minutes ago 1,606 Views 2 Comments
Ireland star Jordan Conroy (file pic).
Image: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO
IRELAND WILL TAKE on Australia tomorrow morning in the men’s quarter-finals of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

A comprehensive victory over Japan has secured their progress from Pool A, but there was disappointment for the women’s side as they suffered three consecutive losses.

The men’s team began the day with a 24-21 defeat to Great Britain. They then lost 21-12 to South Africa, before salvaging their prospects with a resounding triumph against Japan.

Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Zac Ward scored a brace of tries each, while Jack Kelly also chipped in as Ireland ran out 41-0 winners.

At 5.44am (Irish time) tomorrow, they’ll face an Australia side who topped Pool B by overcoming USA, Kenya and Canada.

The women’s team, for whom Beibhinn Parsons contributed three tries over the course of the day, endured agonising late heartbreak in narrow defeats to both Fiji (24-19) and USA (19-12), which came either side of a 29-0 loss to France.

They’ll return to action at 5am (Irish time) tomorrow morning for their final Group B fixture against a Great Britain side who will also be aiming for their first win.

