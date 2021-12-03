Ireland thrash Japan to advance to men's Sevens quarter-finals in Dubai

IRELAND WILL TAKE on Australia tomorrow morning in the men’s quarter-finals of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

A comprehensive victory over Japan has secured their progress from Pool A, but there was disappointment for the women’s side as they suffered three consecutive losses.

The men’s team began the day with a 24-21 defeat to Great Britain. They then lost 21-12 to South Africa, before salvaging their prospects with a resounding triumph against Japan.

Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Zac Ward scored a brace of tries each, while Jack Kelly also chipped in as Ireland ran out 41-0 winners.

At 5.44am (Irish time) tomorrow, they’ll face an Australia side who topped Pool B by overcoming USA, Kenya and Canada.

The path to #Dubai7s glory has been set 🔒



So much to look forward to on Saturday 🤩#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/hHF4LB1ZC1 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 3, 2021

The women’s team, for whom Beibhinn Parsons contributed three tries over the course of the day, endured agonising late heartbreak in narrow defeats to both Fiji (24-19) and USA (19-12), which came either side of a 29-0 loss to France.

They’ll return to action at 5am (Irish time) tomorrow morning for their final Group B fixture against a Great Britain side who will also be aiming for their first win.