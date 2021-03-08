BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Ireland to play Qatar in Hungary later this month

The fixture had originally been due to take place in Dublin.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 8 Mar 2021, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,121 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5375088
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
The Irish team (file pic).
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S UPCOMING fixture against Qatar will take place later this month in Debrecen, Hungary, the FAI have confirmed.

The 2022 World Cup hosts were assigned to Ireland’s qualifying group to play a series of home and away friendly matches against the other teams in Group A.

They were originally due to face the Boys in Green in Dublin later this month, but the fixtures have been reversed, with the Ireland team’s ‘away’ game now scheduled for 30 March, while the Aviva clash between the pair has been pencilled in for 12 October.

Both associations agreed to the reversal of fixtures, in conjunction with Uefa, with the match at the Nagyerdei Stadion following Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers away to Serbia (24 March) and home against Luxembourg (27 March).

A statement explained: “The Qatar FA had originally planned to base their training camp in Austria and to play Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Vienna ahead of their trip to Dublin. Luxembourg’s visit to Vienna would have curtailed both Luxembourg and Qatar coming to Dublin as Austria is on the Irish Government’s list of Category 2 countries, which require strict quarantine rules for anybody visiting Ireland having spent time in Austria.

“Qatar will now host Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Hungary before the Ireland game.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

An FAI spokesperson added: “With the ever-changing situation in relation to travel restrictions around Covid-19 and Qatar’s agreement to move their matches out of Vienna, we have now ensured that the first home World Cup qualifier will take place in Dublin against Luxembourg.

“It has also been agreed by all concerned to reverse the Qatar fixtures and play Qatar in Debrecen this month and welcome them to Dublin in October when it is possible that we will have Ireland fans at the game as the battle against Covid-19 continues.” 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie