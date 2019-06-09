This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland advance to Toulon Tournament semis for the first time after narrow win over Bahrain

Connor Ronan scored the only goal of the game as Stephen Kenny’s side progressed on Sunday afternoon.

By Cian Roche Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 4:42 PM
47 minutes ago 3,852 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4674828
Ireland U21 manager, Stephen Kenny.
Image: FAI
Ireland U21 manager, Stephen Kenny.
Ireland U21 manager, Stephen Kenny.
Image: FAI

CONNOR RONAN’S DEFLECTED freekick was enough to earn the Ireland U21s a 1-0 win over Bahrain and book their place in the Toulon Tournament semi-finals for the first time ever.

Stephen Kenny’s side advance unbeaten from a group which also included Mexico and China, and will now face either Brazil and Japan in the final four.

Coming off the back of last week’s scoreless draw with Mexico and a 4-1 win over China, Ireland were made to hang on for a nervy final half hour to secure the victory.

Ronan struck on 33 minutes to give the Ireland the advantage.

Ireland could have been two up before the break but for a wonderful save which denied Josh Barrett.

Mexico will be expected to beat China in the final Group C game today which would see them advance to the last four.

The result sees the Boys in Green progress to the semi-finals with the youngest team of the remaining sides.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated Connor Ryan scored Ireland’s goal, this was in fact Connor Ronan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie