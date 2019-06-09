Ireland advance to Toulon Tournament semis for the first time after narrow win over Bahrain

CONNOR RONAN’S DEFLECTED freekick was enough to earn the Ireland U21s a 1-0 win over Bahrain and book their place in the Toulon Tournament semi-finals for the first time ever.

Stephen Kenny’s side advance unbeaten from a group which also included Mexico and China, and will now face either Brazil and Japan in the final four.

Coming off the back of last week’s scoreless draw with Mexico and a 4-1 win over China, Ireland were made to hang on for a nervy final half hour to secure the victory.

Ronan struck on 33 minutes to give the Ireland the advantage.

Ireland could have been two up before the break but for a wonderful save which denied Josh Barrett.

Mexico will be expected to beat China in the final Group C game today which would see them advance to the last four.

The result sees the Boys in Green progress to the semi-finals with the youngest team of the remaining sides.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated Connor Ryan scored Ireland’s goal, this was in fact Connor Ronan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!