The Carla Ward Era begins as Ireland aim to bounce back and evolve

AND SO BEGINS another new era for the Ireland women’s national team.

Carla Ward’s reign officially opens against Türkiye at Tallaght Stadium this evening, as Ireland return to Nations League action after their failure to qualify for Euro 2025.

Much has happened in the 80 days since that heartbreaking play-off defeat to Wales at the Aviva Stadium, but after unharmonious departures, an exciting appointment, and no shortage of FAI criticism, it’s time for some football.

Time and time again for this team, other issues have taken centre stage. Games are often overshadowed, positive news is eclipsed, and drama and controversy reigns and distracts.

Ward and her Irish side will now look to break the Groundhog Day time loop. No more shadows. Spring arriving; a time for growth, rebirth and new beginnings.

The former Aston Villa boss is the team’s third head coach in 18 months, the 15th in history. She has been a breath of fresh air since taking charge, weathering the storm accordingly, and now her international managerial debut awaits.

8,000 tickets have been snapped up for the clash with Türkiye, who lie 35 places below Ireland at 60th in the Fifa World Rankings. The sides now meet for the first time at senior international level.

Here lies the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways and ease some of the Euros pain, before the real business of 2027 World Cup qualification moves into full view.

For Ward, it should be a soft launch in League B of the Nations League as Ireland face significantly lower-ranked opposition. Her aim is to top the group like her predecessor Eileen Gleeson did in Autumn 2023 (with a 100% record, 20 goals scored and two conceded) and restore the feel-good factor after a difficult period.

It too affords time and space to implement the “different playing style” being touted. High energy has been stressed since Ward’s arrival, while the English coach is known to be tactically fluid and flexible. She has preferred a back four through her coaching career, signalling a move away from the defensive three/five Ireland have generally been wedded to, and likes to play attacking football.

After limited time on the grass, Ward hopes Ireland can show “a clear way of playing” tonight, and insists it’s a case of evolution rather than revolution.

“This team have been on some journey, doing unbelievable work. It’s just about building on it. Only small tweaks because they’re in a really good place. Yes, qualification didn’t happen but sometimes that happens across two games but actually, they’re in a really good place.

“I don’t think drastic changes are needed. Our job is to pick up where they left off and go again with small tiny, things we can improve.”

Türkiye will look to frustrate their hosts, but Ireland must stay patient and alert as they try to break down Necla Güngör Kiragasi’s side, who have improved significantly of late.

They won all of their League C games in the last Nations League and finished second to Switzerland in League B of the Euro qualifiers. A 3-1 aggregate defeat to Ukraine followed in the first round of the play-offs.

Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe during training yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

As with any new manager, and potential change of system, an Ireland XI is difficult to predict. The squad is relatively unchanged, aside from the retirements of Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell — who will be honoured at half-time — and the addition of Charlton Athletic midfielder Melisa Filis.

Leanne Kiernan is ruled out with a calf injury, but the 22 other players are available. Some are in form, others aren’t playing; big decisions await.

Katie McCabe is one definite starter, set to captain Ireland for the 65th time as she closes in on Robbie Keane’s run of 73 appearances as skipper. “Two Tallaght heads,” she laughed ahead of her 94th international cap, sitting one goal off the 30-mark.

“It’s an incredible honour. I am very privileged, the position I am in and the girls I get to lead out each time, but I am feeling good and I am not stopping yet. My full energy is going towards how we get to the World Cup in 2027, and that starts now.

“There is way more [to achieve]. I want to make sure we’re still qualifying for tournaments. To miss out on qualifying for back-to-back tournaments was a major disappointment for me personally and it’s my job as captain to pick up the pieces of that and motivate the girls.”

Where McCabe will line out remains to be seen. Ward believes the left-sided star “can be utilised in a different way” but getting the best out of the “world-class footballer and leader” has been a constant challenge of late.

The same applies for Ireland’s other elite outfield talent, Denise O’Sullivan. She has played various different roles for the team, but excels in the 10.

After lambasting the FAI on several occasions over the past few weeks, the North Carolina Courage star will now look to do her talking on the pitch.

Indeed, the entire team will, as the Carla Ward Era begins.

Time to break the Groundhog Day time loop, and finally focus on football.

The hope is to start with some Turkish Delight.