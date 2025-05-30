The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ward's Ireland come from behind to rescue last-gasp win in Türkiye
Türkiye 1
Republic of Ireland 2
EMILY MURPHY’S LATE goal helped Ireland rescue three points in Türkiye and maintain their Nations League promotion push.
Carla Ward’s side came from behind to set-up a Páirc Uí Chaoimh shootout with Slovenia next Tuesday, with substitute Murphy scoring her first international goal from the bench in the 89th minute.
More to follow.
TÜRKİYE: Selda Akgöz; Ilayda Civelek, Busem Seker, Gülbin Hiz, Sejde Abrahamsson; Ilayda Civelek, Ebru Topçu, Meryem Çal, Ece Türkoglu; Miray Cin, Melike Pekel, Kader Hancar.
IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion (Caitlin Hayes HT), Jessie Stapleton, Anna Patten, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva (Kyra Carusa 60); Abbie Larkin (Saoirse Noonan 60), Amber Barrett (Emily Murphy 60), Lucy Quinn (Megan Campbell 74).
Referee: Kristina Georgieva (Bulgaria).
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Football Ireland Nations League Soccer