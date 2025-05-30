Advertisement
Emily Murphy celebrates her 89th-minute winner. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeNations League

Ward's Ireland come from behind to rescue last-gasp win in Türkiye

Emily Murphy scored her first international goal in the 89th minute in Istanbul.
8.01pm, 30 May 2025
5

Türkiye 1

Republic of Ireland 2

EMILY MURPHY’S LATE goal helped Ireland rescue three points in Türkiye and maintain their Nations League promotion push.

Carla Ward’s side came from behind to set-up a Páirc Uí Chaoimh shootout with Slovenia next Tuesday, with substitute Murphy scoring her first international goal from the bench in the 89th minute.

More to follow.

TÜRKİYE: Selda Akgöz; Ilayda Civelek, Busem Seker, Gülbin Hiz, Sejde Abrahamsson; Ilayda Civelek, Ebru Topçu, Meryem Çal, Ece Türkoglu; Miray Cin, Melike Pekel, Kader Hancar.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion (Caitlin Hayes HT), Jessie Stapleton, Anna Patten, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva (Kyra Carusa 60); Abbie Larkin (Saoirse Noonan 60), Amber Barrett (Emily Murphy 60), Lucy Quinn (Megan Campbell 74).

Referee: Kristina Georgieva (Bulgaria).

