This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joy of six for Ireland's young guns as U17s begin Euro qualifiers on a high in Cork

Colin O’Brien’s side were 6-0 winners over Andorra at Turner’s Cross.

By Denis Hurley Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 9:35 PM
24 minutes ago 2,061 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4889326
A great start for the Ireland U17s.
Image: Sportsfile/FAI Twitter.
A great start for the Ireland U17s.
A great start for the Ireland U17s.
Image: Sportsfile/FAI Twitter.

Republic of Ireland 6

Andorra 0

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U17 side impressed at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday night as they saw off Andorra to begin their qualifying series for the European Championships in positive fashion.

Set on their way by Robert Mahon’s second-minute opener, Colin O’Brien’s side played a stylish brand of football and by half time, had moved into a 4-0 lead before augmenting their advantage late in the second half.

Right winger Sinclair Armstrong was a constant threat in the first half and low crosses from him provided the opener for Mahon as well as the second goal on 22 minutes, the ball turned in by a defender.

It was 3-0 on 24, Evan Ferguson getting his first as he headed home from Ben McCormack’s corner, and the centre-forward got his second and Ireland’s fourth four minutes later as he applied the finish following a smooth build-up from Omotayo Adaramola, Armstrong and McCormack. But for Marc De Castro Prat in the Andorran goal, further goals might have accrued from McCormack and Mahon before half-time.

The second half lacked the verve of the first, the game’s flow affected by substitutions, but Ireland continued to dominate. Colin Conroy had the fifth when his cross wasn’t dealt with by De Castro Prat and then Conroy provided the assist for the sixth and final goal, scored by sub Calum Kavanagh.

Next up for Ireland is a clash on Friday with Montenegro, who lost 1-0 to Israel at St Colman’s Park in Cobh in the group’s other game.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Daniel Rose (Everton); Gavin O’Brien (Bohemians), Leigh Kavanagh (Bray Wanderers), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Wolfsburg), Omotayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace); Colin Conroy (Bohemians), Kyle Martin-Conway (St Patrick’s Athletic); Sinclair Armstrong (Shamrock Rovers), Ben McCormack (St Patrick’s Athletic), Robert Mahon (Bohemians); Evan Ferguson (Bohemians).

Subs: Oliver O’Neill (Fulham) for Armstrong, Oran Crowe (Cork City) for Martin-Conway (both half-time), Kalin Barlow (Sligo Rovers) for O’Brien, Andrew Moran (Sligo Rovers) for McCormack (both 61), Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough) for Ferguson (73).

ANDORRA: Marc De Castro Prat; Joan Guardia Tauste, Eric Del Pozo Sanjaume, Marc Rodrigues Trave, Iker Alvarez Sanchez; Marc Rossell Fort, Pau Silva Torra, Pau Klaus Babot Müller, Marti Puigsegur Calvo; Daniel Alonso Izquierdo, Ot Remolins Planes.

Subs: Oriol Checa Rubio for Puigsegur Calvo, Daniel Cerqueira Carvalho for Silva Torra (both 61), Gerard Sola Garcia for Alonso Izquierdo (70), Xavier Palou Roca for Alvarez Sanchez, Youssef Arrahaoui Ferreira for Rossell Fort (both 83).

Referee: Aleksei Matiunin (Russia).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie