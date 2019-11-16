This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ruthless Ireland U19s put 13 past Gibraltar

Tom Mohan’s side now need to beat hosts Austria to have a chance of going through to the elite qualifying round.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,857 Views 7 Comments
Four-star: Wright (file photo).
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO
Image: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

ASTON VILLA YOUNGSTER Tyreik Wright scored four goals as the Ireland U19s walloped Gibraltar 13-0 on Saturday.

Tom Mohan’s side got their European Championship qualifying bid back on track in emphatic fashion following Thursday’s defeat to Switzerland.

Jamie Bowden scored his first international goals, netting twice, while Lewis Richards, Tom Cannon and Ryan Cassidy also opened their Ireland accounts.

Andrew Omobamidele, Mark McGuinness and Ross Tierney all got in on the act as well, with a Gibraltar own goal taking Ireland’s tally to a lucky 13.

Ireland now play hosts Austria in Salzburg on Tuesday knowing that they need a win to have a chance of going through to the elite qualifying round.

Ireland: Bohan; McEntee (C) (McGuinness 46) Omobamidele, Richards, Sobowale; Coffey (Cassidy 68), Bowden (Ebosele 90), Tierney; Wright, Cannon (Oko-Flex), Gilbert.

Gibraltar: Avellano (Hernandez 79); Bossano (Galliano 74), Vinet, Montovio (Matto 64); Parral, El Yettefi (De Haro 30), Del Rio (C), Bautista (Jones 31), Ramagge, Gracia.

