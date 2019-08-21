This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is a great club, with a great history' - Ireland U19 striker unveiled as Celtic's latest signing

Jonathan Afolabi joins Irish team-mates Luca Connell and Barry Coffey at the club.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 11:54 AM
34 minutes ago 1,028 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4776139
Jonathan Afolabi poses with a Celtic jersey.
Jonathan Afolabi poses with a Celtic jersey.
Jonathan Afolabi poses with a Celtic jersey.

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Jonathan Afolabi has been unveiled as Celtic’s latest signing.

Neil Lennon previously confirmed the arrival of the 19-year-old Dubliner, who joins on a free transfer having left Southampton towards the end of last season.

Afolabi, who has signed a three-year deal with the Scottish champions, caught the eye as Tom Mohan’s Irish team reached the semi-finals of the U19 Euros during the summer, while his absence through suspension was felt as Portugal prevented the side from reaching the final.

The striker joins fellow Ireland U19 internationals Luca Connell and Barry Coffey at the club, and expressed delight at the move in an interview with Celtic TV today.

“It’s been great so far. This is a big move for me and everything has been going well so far. The boys have been very welcoming, the fans have been great as well, and I’m delighted to be part of this family now. I can’t wait to drive forward from here.

 “Celtic is just a stand-out team for me, and they have a great reputation of bringing youngsters from the Academy through the ranks. This is a great club, with a great history, and a great place for me to be a part of. I look forward to helping out in the seasons ahead.

The club has great facilities, and a great winning mentality, which is what I want to be a part of. My goal here is to be part of a winning squad, adopt that winning mentality, and learn from the boys. If I can learn from the senior players, I’ll hopefully have the chance to play in front of these great fans.

“With such a talented pool of players, it’s going to take time and hard work to break in, to prove myself to the manager and the dressing room — but that’s something I would have to do anyway. Hopefully I can get a bit of time on the pitch in the future to showcase what I’ve got.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie