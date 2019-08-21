'This is a great club, with a great history' - Ireland U19 striker unveiled as Celtic's latest signing

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Jonathan Afolabi has been unveiled as Celtic’s latest signing.

Neil Lennon previously confirmed the arrival of the 19-year-old Dubliner, who joins on a free transfer having left Southampton towards the end of last season.

Afolabi, who has signed a three-year deal with the Scottish champions, caught the eye as Tom Mohan’s Irish team reached the semi-finals of the U19 Euros during the summer, while his absence through suspension was felt as Portugal prevented the side from reaching the final.

The striker joins fellow Ireland U19 internationals Luca Connell and Barry Coffey at the club, and expressed delight at the move in an interview with Celtic TV today.

“It’s been great so far. This is a big move for me and everything has been going well so far. The boys have been very welcoming, the fans have been great as well, and I’m delighted to be part of this family now. I can’t wait to drive forward from here.

“Celtic is just a stand-out team for me, and they have a great reputation of bringing youngsters from the Academy through the ranks. This is a great club, with a great history, and a great place for me to be a part of. I look forward to helping out in the seasons ahead.

The club has great facilities, and a great winning mentality, which is what I want to be a part of. My goal here is to be part of a winning squad, adopt that winning mentality, and learn from the boys. If I can learn from the senior players, I’ll hopefully have the chance to play in front of these great fans.

“With such a talented pool of players, it’s going to take time and hard work to break in, to prove myself to the manager and the dressing room — but that’s something I would have to do anyway. Hopefully I can get a bit of time on the pitch in the future to showcase what I’ve got.”

"Celtic has the best structure, great facilities and a great team with a winning mentality which is what I want to be a part of." 👊



— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 21, 2019

