Saturday 17 August, 2019
'He had a great tournament in the Euros' - Ireland U19 international completes Celtic move

Jonathan Afolabi has penned a two-year contract with the Scottish champions.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,162 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4771005
Jonathan Afolabi impressed at the U19 Euros during the summer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jonathan Afolabi impressed at the U19 Euros during the summer.
Jonathan Afolabi impressed at the U19 Euros during the summer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Jonathan Afolabi has signed a two-year contract with Celtic, it has been confirmed.

The Tallaght native, born to Nigerian parents, has been without a club after leaving Southampton towards the end of last season.

The teenager impressed as part of the Ireland U19 side that reached the semi-finals of the European Championships during the summer — earning a place in the team of the tournament — though was absent amid a semi-final loss to Portugal, owing to suspension.

The 19-year-old went on trial at Millwall and was linked with a number of club during the summer, but has ultimately opted to join the Scottish champions.

“He’s here. He’s a young lad from Southampton, we’ve signed him on a free transfer and he’s one for development,” Celtic boss Neil Lennon told reporters.

“He’s on the cusp, so he’ll come in and train with us and we’ll get a good look at him in the next couple of weeks.

“Then we’ll decide what we want to do with him in terms of where his progression is.

“He had a great tournament in the Euros. He’s raw, but we feel he has good potential.”

Afolabi is the second Irish underage international to link up with the Bhoys of late, with Luca Connell joining from Bolton last month,

