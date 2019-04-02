Southampton striker on trial at Championship club after helping Ireland reach U19 Euros

JONATHAN AFOLABI COULD be about to leave Southampton after appearing as a trialist for Millwall this afternoon.

Afolabi was introduced as a 75th-minute substitute for the Championship club’s U23 side in a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

The Dublin-born striker has just returned from Russia, where he helped the Republic of Ireland U19s to book their spot at this summer’s European Championships.

Afolabi scored twice in a 5-0 win over Romania in the opening game of the elite qualifying stage. He captained Tom Mohan’s side and found the net again in the 3-1 victory against Azerbaijan.

Last summer, Afolabi was handed a one-year professional contract by Southampton, who he joined as a scholar in 2016. However, unlike compatriot Michael Obafemi, the 19-year-old has yet to make a first-team breakthrough with the Premier League outfit.

Afolabi has featured regularly this season for the Saints at U23 level. He has scored four times in his last five games, including a winning goal against their Manchester United counterparts in February.

As his current contract at St Mary’s nears its end, Afolabi now appears to be weighing up his options elsewhere.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: