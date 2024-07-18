Advertisement
Ellen Dolan, Freya Healy and Ceola Bergin after Ireland's defeat. Nikola Krstic/INPHO
U19 Euros

Ireland U19s give Germany a scare in narrow European Championship defeat

Lia O’Leary volleyed Ireland into a first-half lead, but Germany ran out 2-1 winners in Lithuania.
3.59pm, 18 Jul 2024
404
0

Ireland U19s 1

Germany U19s 2

GERMANY NEEDED two second-half goals to come from behind and beat Ireland in Thursday’s Group B clash at the Uefa Women’s Under-19 European Championships.

Shamrock Rovers’ Lia O’Leary volleyed Ireland into the lead with their first shot on target of the tournament, beating German keeper Anne Mol at her near post in the 32nd minute.

Dave Connell’s side weathered Germany’s pressure and were closing in on a famous victory as the game entered the final 20 minutes.

But Leonie Schetter drew 2023′s runners-up level in the 71st minute before her fellow substitute Laila Portella struck the winner seven minutes later.

Ireland, who held defending champions Spain to a 0-0 draw in their tournament opener, will play the Netherlands in their final Group B game on Sunday.

Ireland: Katie Keane; Meabh Russell, Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen, Aoife Kelly, Jodie Loughrey; Jess Fitzgerald (Mary Phillips 75), Hannah Healy (Sophie Morrin 62); Ellen Dolan (Freya Healy 83), Joy Ralph (Rola Olusola 83), Lia O’Leary (Ceola Bergin 83).

Germany: Anne Moll; Leni Wileschek (Tessa Blumenberg 56), Merle Hokamp, Emily Wallrabenstein, Julia Mickenhagen (Carlotta Schwoerer 67); Paulina Bartz (Leonie Schetter 67), Svea Stoldt, Estrella Merino Gonzalez; Melina Kruger (Karla Brinkmann 88), Delice Boboy, Melina Reuter (Laila Portella 56).

Referee: Anastasia Mylopoulou (Greece).

