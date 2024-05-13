Willie Faloon takes over from Richie Murphy as Ireland U20 head coach

WILLIE FALOON WILL take over as Ireland head coach for the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa. This follows Richie Murphy’s permanent appointment as Ulster head coach.

Faloon had been Ireland U20s defence coach under Murphy for the past two Six Nations campaigns, as well as last year’s U20 Championship, and will lead the group to South Africa in June.

Ian Keatley (attack and backs coach) and Aaron Dundon (forwards coach) will continue in their roles, while Neil Doak joins as a senior coach.

Former Ireland international Doak has coached the Ireland U18s and Combined Academies in recent seasons and links up with the squad as preparations for South Africa step up.

This year’s tournament will be played over five match days – between 29 June and 19 July – in the Western Cape regions of Stellenbosch and Cape Town, with World Rugby due to announce the Pool schedule at the end of this month.

In advance of their departure for South Africa, Ireland U20s will play three challenge matches against Irish Universities (24 May), Ulster A (1 June) and Munster A (7 June).