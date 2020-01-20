This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster's McCann named captain as McNamara unveils 37-strong Ireland U20 squad

Leinster prop Tom Clarkson will be vice-captain and one of seven men who helped seal a Grand Slam last year.

By Sean Farrell Monday 20 Jan 2020, 1:14 PM
24 minutes ago 1,081 Views 3 Comments
McCann on duty with Ulster A this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
McCann on duty with Ulster A this season.
McCann on duty with Ulster A this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND U20 HEAD coach Noel McNamara has unveiled a 37-man squad for the defence of the Six Nations, secured by a Grand Slam last season.

McNamara has been able to call on seven veterans of last year’s Grand Slam campaign, with Ethan McIlroy – who made his Pro14 debut with Ulster early this month among the many new faces.

The squad is captained by Ulster back row David McCann, one of seven players from the northern province in the group.

Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson will be vice-captain and leads a hefty group of 20 from Leinster’s impressive production line.

Towering lock Thomas Ahern is among the five Munster representatives along with out-half Jack Crowley of Cork Con.

Fullback Oran McNulty and back row Joshua Dunne head up the quartet and there is one player, Dan Kelly, who has emerged through IQ rugby via Loughborough University.

Ireland begin the 2020 U20 Six Nations at home to Scotland on Friday 31 January in Musgrave Park.

Ireland Under-20 2020 Six Nations Squad:

Forwards (20):

Charlie Ward (Tullow RFC / Clontarf FC / Leinster)
Marcus Hannan (Clane RFC / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)
Harry Noonan (Greystones RFC / Old Wesley RFC / Leinster)
Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)
John McKee (Campbell College / Old Belvedere / Leinster)
Bobby Sheehan (Clongowes Wood College / UCD RFC / Leinster)
Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)
Ryan McMahon (Clongowes Wood College / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)
Brian Deeny (Wexford Wanderers / Clontarf FC / Leinster)
Eoin O’Connor (Waterpark RFC / Young Munster RFC / Munster)
Thomas Ahern (Waterpark RFC / Shannon RFC / Munster)
Joe McCarthy (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)
Alex Soroka (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)
Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College / UCD RFC / Leinster)
Cian Hurley (CBC Cork / Garryowen FC / Munster)
Sean O’Brien (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)
Mark Hernan (St Michael’s College / Lansdowne FC / Leinster)
Anthony Ryan (Clongowes Wood College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)
David McCann (RBAI / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)
Joshua Dunne (Denstone College / Galwegians RFC / Connacht).

Backs (17):

Lewis Finlay (Down High School / Malone RFC / Ulster)
Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray / Clontarf FC / Leinster)
Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School / Queens RFC / Ulster)
Jack Crowley (Bandon RFC / Cork Constitution FC / Munster)
Cathal Forde (Coláiste Iognáid / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)
Tim Corkery (Kilkenny RFC / Lansdowne FC / Leinster)
Andrew Smith (St Michael’s College / Clontarf FC / Leinster)
Niall Comerford (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)
Ethan McIlroy (Methody College / Queens RFC / Ulster)
Diarmuid Kilgallen (Cistercian College Roscrea / Galwegians RFC / Connacht)
Hayden Hyde (Cranleigh School / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)
Ben Moxham (Ballymena RFC / Ballymena RFC / Ulster)
Harry O’Riordan (CBC Cork / UCC RFC / Munster)
Luis Faria (Newpark Comprehensive / Dublin University FC / Leinster)
Dan Kelly (Kirkham Grammar / Loughborogh University / IQ Rugby)
Oran McNulty (Millfield School / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)
Max O’Reilly (St Gerard’s / Dublin University FC / Leinster).

